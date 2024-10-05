Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium has not hosted an International Match in 14 years?

    This article explores why Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium, the venue of Sachin Tendulkar's historic ODI double century, hasn't hosted an international match for 14 years.

    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the world to score a double century in ODIs during a match against South Africa. Following this, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan also achieved double centuries in ODIs for India.

    Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior

    Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the God of Cricket, represented India from 1989 to 2013, achieving numerous milestones. He holds the record for the most runs in international cricket, with a staggering 34,357 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, a feat unmatched by any other player.

    The year 2010 witnessed a three-match ODI series between India and South Africa. The second ODI, held at Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium, saw India set a mammoth target of 401 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 50 overs.

    India vs Bangladesh T20 Series

    The stadium has hosted a total of 12 ODI matches, with India emerging victorious in 8. The first international match at this venue took place on June 25, 1988, where West Indies defeated India.

    The stadium has hosted several unforgettable ODIs, including the India-West Indies clash during the 1996 World Cup, the fourth India-Pakistan ODI in 2007, and India's victory over Australia in the TVS Cup, months after their 2003 World Cup final loss. It was also the venue for Kenya's first win over India and two consecutive ODIs against England in 1993. Additionally, the 1997 Ranji Trophy final, the only day-night final in the tournament’s history, was played here.
     

    India vs Bangladesh T20 Series

    The stadium used to host ODIs regularly, with matches every two or three years during the 1990s and 2000s. However, as its facilities became outdated, the venue, which has seen 12 ODIs, slowly faded from the spotlight.

    The stadium is owned by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and was leased to the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) for 25 years, with the lease expiring in 2025. In response, the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) decided to construct its own stadium in Gwalior. Named after former BCCI president Madhavrao Scindia, the plans were initiated in 2011, and the new stadium was completed in 2024. It was inaugurated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former India captain Kapil Dev.

    After a 14-year hiatus, Gwalior is set to host an international match, albeit at a different venue. The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be held at the new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

