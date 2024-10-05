Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Inter Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Columbus Crew in the mid-week, while Toronto are heading into the match on the back of a 4-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls. 

    football Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    With the Supporters' Shield in its possession, Inter Miami will look to set a new league record for points in a single campaign, when they make the trip to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC. The Herons are comfortably sitting at the summit of the table, having collected 68 points from 32 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack. The Reds, on the other hand, have played a game more, and are occupying ninth position, holding on to the final playoff spot with 37 points to their name.

    Also read: Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    Inter Miami secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Columbus Crew in the mid-week and clinched the Supporters' Shield. Lionel Messi scored a stunning double towards the end of first-half. The Argentine legend broke the deadlock with a brilliant piece of control and finish in the 45th-minute. Five minutes into the first-half injury time, the 37-year-old doubled the lead with a stunning free-kick goal from approximately 22 yards out. The former Barcelona-man has now scored 17 goals from as many MLs games for the Herons this season.

    Although Diego Rossi pulled one back for the Crew early in the second-half, Luis Suarez capitalised on a mix up at the back and restored the two-goal cushion in the 48th-minute. Cucho Hernandez made the score 3-2 from the penalty spot, but Tata Martino's side held on to the slender lead and secured the victory. 

    Inter Miami have suffered just four defeats in 32 league games this year, the fewest in MLS, while it will be the fewest for them in a single season regardless of how their final two games end. Messi and Co. are chasing the new league record for points in a single campaign. With two wins from the final two games, Martino's side will overtake the current mark of 73 held by the 2021 New England Revolution. 

    Toronto, on the other hand, are above the playoff line courtesy of more wins than nearest rivals Philadelphia Union and DC United. However, the defeat on Wednesday (local time) means their playoff chances are no longer in their own hands. The Reds are winless in their last four games in all competitions. 

    Probable Lineups

    Toronto FC probable starting lineup: Johnson, Rosted, Long, Petretta, Laryea, Coello, Flores, Spicer, Kerr, Etienne, Owusu

    Inter Miami probable starting lineup: Callender, Weigandt, Fray, Allen, Alba, Bright, Busquets, Ruiz, Gressel, Campana, Gomez

    Toronto FC vs Inter Miami schedule and fixture

    The MLS fixture between Toronto FC and Inter Miami will take place at BMO Field on Sunday at 1:30 AM IST. 

    Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live streaming details

    Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile iPhone and Mac users can watch the match on Apple TV and Apple + app with the MLS season pass.  

    Also read: Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Premier League: Manchester city captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance scr

    Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

    football Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup scr

    Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

    football Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal scr

    Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban reduced after successful appeal

    Recent Stories

    Why Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium Closed After Sachin Tendulkar 200 runs? anr

    Why Gwalior's Captain Roop Singh Stadium has not hosted an International Match in 14 years?

    Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence

    IndiGo network outage disrupts flights nationwide, passengers left stranded AJR

    IndiGo network outage disrupts flights nationwide, passengers left stranded

    Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene in Raja Hindustani; the story behind 47 retakes ATG

    Karisma Kapoor's kissing scene in Raja Hindustani; the story behind 47 retakes

    Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show RTM

    Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon