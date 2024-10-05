Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Inter Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield title with a thrilling 3-2 win over Columbus Crew in the mid-week, while Toronto are heading into the match on the back of a 4-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

With the Supporters' Shield in its possession, Inter Miami will look to set a new league record for points in a single campaign, when they make the trip to BMO Field to take on Toronto FC. The Herons are comfortably sitting at the summit of the table, having collected 68 points from 32 games, 11 clear of the chasing pack. The Reds, on the other hand, have played a game more, and are occupying ninth position, holding on to the final playoff spot with 37 points to their name.

Also read: Premier League: Manchester City captain Kyle Walker set to make 400th appearance

Inter Miami secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Columbus Crew in the mid-week and clinched the Supporters' Shield. Lionel Messi scored a stunning double towards the end of first-half. The Argentine legend broke the deadlock with a brilliant piece of control and finish in the 45th-minute. Five minutes into the first-half injury time, the 37-year-old doubled the lead with a stunning free-kick goal from approximately 22 yards out. The former Barcelona-man has now scored 17 goals from as many MLs games for the Herons this season.

Although Diego Rossi pulled one back for the Crew early in the second-half, Luis Suarez capitalised on a mix up at the back and restored the two-goal cushion in the 48th-minute. Cucho Hernandez made the score 3-2 from the penalty spot, but Tata Martino's side held on to the slender lead and secured the victory.

Inter Miami have suffered just four defeats in 32 league games this year, the fewest in MLS, while it will be the fewest for them in a single season regardless of how their final two games end. Messi and Co. are chasing the new league record for points in a single campaign. With two wins from the final two games, Martino's side will overtake the current mark of 73 held by the 2021 New England Revolution.

Toronto, on the other hand, are above the playoff line courtesy of more wins than nearest rivals Philadelphia Union and DC United. However, the defeat on Wednesday (local time) means their playoff chances are no longer in their own hands. The Reds are winless in their last four games in all competitions.

Probable Lineups

Toronto FC probable starting lineup: Johnson, Rosted, Long, Petretta, Laryea, Coello, Flores, Spicer, Kerr, Etienne, Owusu

Inter Miami probable starting lineup: Callender, Weigandt, Fray, Allen, Alba, Bright, Busquets, Ruiz, Gressel, Campana, Gomez

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami schedule and fixture

The MLS fixture between Toronto FC and Inter Miami will take place at BMO Field on Sunday at 1:30 AM IST.

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live streaming details

Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile iPhone and Mac users can watch the match on Apple TV and Apple + app with the MLS season pass.

Also read: Premier League rejects Manchester City's request to delay 2025-26 season's games after Club World Cup

Latest Videos