10 Unique Features of Indian Currency

Sher Shah Suri

All systems around the world operate through currency. It was started in India by Sher Shah Suri between 1540 and 1545. He was the first to issue a silver coin.

Paper currency started from Bengal

In the 18th century, Bank of Hindustan, General Bank and Bengal Bank started paper currency in West Bengal.

Reserve Bank of India issued the first note

The Reserve Bank of India issued the first five rupee note bearing the portrait of George VI in 1938.

'Anna Series' started

After independence in India, on August 15, 1950, the government issued the 'Anna Series'. This was the first official currency of the Republic of India.

'₹' sign approved

After 2010, the symbol '₹' was approved for the rupee. This symbol is taken from the Devanagari consonant 'र' and the capital letter 'R'.

Watermark identifies real fake

In addition to the national emblem Ashoka Pillar, Indian notes have a watermark of Mahatma Gandhi. This tells the cultural and historical importance of India.

RBI manages currency flow

RBI has the right to issue, change or withdraw currency in India. Reserve Bank of India ensures that the flow and availability of currency in the country remains in harmony.

Business is done between Re 1 to Rs 500

India has notes and coins of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500.

Every note has a unique number

Indian currency has many safety features like special paper, watermark, intaglio printing, microprinting, security thread and color-shifting ink.

A glimpse of India's cultural heritage is visible

Every single note of Indian currency has pictures of Indian heritage sites Sun Temple (10 note), Red Fort (500 note) and other historical importances.

