10 Unique Features of Indian Currency

All systems around the world operate through currency. It was started in India by Sher Shah Suri between 1540 and 1545. He was the first to issue a silver coin.
In the 18th century, Bank of Hindustan, General Bank and Bengal Bank started paper currency in West Bengal.
The Reserve Bank of India issued the first five rupee note bearing the portrait of George VI in 1938.
After independence in India, on August 15, 1950, the government issued the 'Anna Series'. This was the first official currency of the Republic of India.
After 2010, the symbol '₹' was approved for the rupee. This symbol is taken from the Devanagari consonant 'र' and the capital letter 'R'.
In addition to the national emblem Ashoka Pillar, Indian notes have a watermark of Mahatma Gandhi. This tells the cultural and historical importance of India.
RBI has the right to issue, change or withdraw currency in India. Reserve Bank of India ensures that the flow and availability of currency in the country remains in harmony.
India has notes and coins of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500.
Indian currency has many safety features like special paper, watermark, intaglio printing, microprinting, security thread and color-shifting ink.
Every single note of Indian currency has pictures of Indian heritage sites Sun Temple (10 note), Red Fort (500 note) and other historical importances.