Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leaders detained during protest outside LG's residence

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were on Saturday (October 5) detained by the police during a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena. The protest was organised to demand the reinstatement of bus marshals who had recently been terminated.

The protest saw AAP MLAs, ministers, and bus marshals gathered in large numbers outside the LG's residence. Bharadwaj took the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly failing to fulfill its promise to regularise the positions of bus marshals.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of betraying the trust of 10,000 bus marshals, saying, "Today, the BJP has backtracked on its promise to regularize bus marshals." He specifically targeted BJP leader Vijender Gupta, claiming that Gupta had assured the marshals would be regularized once the resolution passed the cabinet and was approved by the LG. "Both the Lieutenant Governor and BJP leaders have betrayed the bus marshals and the people of Delhi," he asserted.

In support of her colleague, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticized the BJP for delaying the regularization process. She noted that the Delhi government had completed all the necessary steps on its end and that the responsibility now lay with the BJP. "The Delhi government has done its part. It's time for the BJP to regularize the bus marshals and issue their joining letters," she said.

Atishi further revealed that BJP MLAs had approached her seeking a meeting on the issue of bus marshals, but she clarified that this matter fell under the LG’s authority. "We made it clear to them that while we are ready to take decisions in our jurisdiction, it is the LG who must take action on service matters," she said.

She concluded by accusing the BJP of shirking responsibility and playing politics over the issue, saying, "The BJP got exposed today—they are not willing to take responsibility.

