Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' beats Parineeti Chopra’s 'Code Name: Tiranga' on opening day

After ‘Anek’, Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans had eagerly been waiting for the release of the comedy-drama, ‘Doctor G’. Starred opposite Rakul Preet Singh, this film features Ayushmann as a gynaecologist and his funny struggles of becoming one. The film opened against Parineeti Chopra, Sharad Kelkar and Harrdy Sandhu-starrer ‘Cide Name: Tiranga’, an espionage thriller. Both, Doctor G and Code Name: Tiranga, hit the cinema halls on Friday. Meanwhile, the films also faced competition from already running films – Godfather, Ponniyin Selvan: I, and Vikram Vedha. Here is a low down on how each of these films performed at the box office on Friday.

Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer film ‘Doctor G’ has made a good opening on the first day despite having a low budget. On the opening day, the film earned 10 per cent of its budget. Released on about 2500 screens in the country, its Friday collection stood at around Rs 3.5 crore. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s new video surfaces online; adds more fuel to dating rumours

Code Name: Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu-starrer ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ was also released in the theatres on Friday. Parineeti is seen in action mode for the first time in this film. Contrary to the expectations of the makers, the film got off to a bad start on day one. According to the initial figures, the collection of this film has been only Rs 25 lakh on Friday.

Godfather: People had high expectations from the recently released film of South superstar Chiranjeevi, but 'Godfather' did not live up to the expectations of the audience. According to the initial figures, even on the 10th day, the film was seen yearning for the audience at the box office. On Friday, it did a business of only Rs 60 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 68 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan: I: According to the latest figures revealed, Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ did a business of just Rs 2.85 crore on the 15th day. However, this figure is preliminary, in which changes can be seen in the coming time. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 233.30 crore.

