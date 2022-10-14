Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill’s new video surfaces online; adds more fuel to dating rumours

A couple of videos being shared online claim to have spotted Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill together. These now-viral videos have once again sparked rumours about their alleged relationship.

Rumours about new couples in town always make it to the headlines of the tabloids. One such rumour has been going on about actor Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill. Some time back, the two were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai after which claims were being made that there is something brewing up between the two.

Amidst these speculations, more fuel was added after a video of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill surfaced online. Per videos and pictures that are doing rounds, the rumoured love birds were seen taking the same flight to New Delhi and putting up at the same hotel. This has further sparked their dating rumours.

A video has been shared on Twitter in which Sara Ali Khan can be seen leaving a hotel. At the same time, a glimpse of a person is also visible in this short clip, which according to many, is being claimed to be cricketer Shubman Gill.

ALSO READ: Revathi, Satyajeet Dubey-starrer ‘Aye Zindagi’ declared tax-free in Rajasthan

In another video shared by a Twitter user on the microblogging site claimed that Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were seen on the same flight. The video particularly shows Sara acknowledging fans by clicking selfies with them. After these videos made it to the online world, the rumours of them dating have once again gained momentum on social media, with the fans of the stars rooting for them in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Weekend binge list: Kantara to Doctor G, Code Name: Tiranga, 6 films to watch in theatres

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film. The film which is being said is Luka Chupi 2, which was majorly shot in Madhya Pradesh’ Indore, Maheshwar and Omkareshwar.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was previously linked with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara. The two were reportedly seen together in Goa, after which their dating rumours picked up the pace. However, the cricketer was later spotted with Sara Ali Khan, starting fresh rumours about them. So far, neither Shubman nor Sara have confirmed their rumoured relationship.