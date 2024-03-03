Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez stuns with Man United-inspired 'Ronaldo 7' dress at Paris Fashion Week; See Photos

    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    In a lavish demonstration of love, Georgina Rodriguez graced the runway of athleisure brand Vetements during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her affection for the most cherished man in her life, Cristiano Ronaldo. Adorned in a red, flowing maxi gown bearing his renowned lucky jersey number, 7.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During Paris Fashion Week, it's not common to spot a football jersey on the catwalk, but when Cristiano Ronaldo is involved, expectations are defied. Georgina Rodriguez, partner of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, captivated the crowds in the French capital with a viral outfit: a dress inspired by his legendary Manchester United No. 7 shirt.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Crafted by the Swiss fashion brand Vetements, the design ingeniously converted the Premier League club's kit into a graceful, flowing red dress, adorned with Ronaldo's name and iconic number on the front. Reportedly, the 39-year-old former Real Madrid forward, currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, personally signed Georgina's dress.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rodriguez, a familiar face at Paris Fashion Week, made her catwalk debut in a dress from Vetements' Fall 2024 collection. Although the attire pays homage to Ronaldo's stints at Old Trafford, conspicuously absent is the United badge, likely a precautionary measure to sidestep potential trademark complications.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The back of the dress showcased a handwritten message, seemingly penned by Ronaldo, expressing, "For the love of my life Gio x Vetements," accompanied by another signature.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this event, Georgina took to Instagram to say, "Another dream come true. Thank you." However, Ronaldo has not posted anything about the outfit yet.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Over the years, Ronaldo has demonstrated a keen interest in fashion and established his own "CR7" brand of clothing and underwear, alongside numerous endorsements. Vetements, on the other hand, has wielded significant influence in contemporary fashion for the past decade, with one of its founders assuming the role of creative director at the luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Some observers associated Rodriguez's dress with the "blokecore" trend, a fashion movement inspired by football culture, characterized by vintage football shirts, jeans, and trainers, albeit in a more polished rendition. The response to the influencer's attire varied among audiences.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While fashion magazine Vogue chose not to mention Rodríguez by name, instead highlighting some of the other 89 designs or 'looks' in the collection, it did criticize certain elements, making an unflattering reference to "evening dresses cut from clingy jersey."

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the contrary, gossip magazine Hola took a more positive stance, describing Rodríguez as resembling "a professional model" with a smoldering presence as she graced the runway.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song and more (Videos) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram; grooves to 'Pathaan' song

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket anr

    'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Four arrested for gang-rape of Spanish vlogger in Jharkhand

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 ST candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 30 SC candidates, 20 from ST, 28 women in BJP's first list

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Mark Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm as Mark Zuckerberg wears printed shirt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon