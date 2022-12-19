FIFA World Cup Finals: Ranveer Singh cheering for Deepika Padukone unveiling trophy is couple goals - SEE PICS

It is true that Bollywood power couple Ranveer-Deepika, give couple goals to their fandom, always. But yesterday, when Ranveer was fangirling over his wife Deepika while she unveiled the trophy, it was unmissable and adorable.

Image: Ranveer Singh / Instagram

FIFA World Cup 2022 finals was a starry Bollywood affair. While there was the presence of many stars during the world cup finals yesterday in Qatar. One of the most epic moments was when B-town star Ranveer Singh was cheering for his wife Deepika, who was revealing the trophy in the stadium. Ranveer cheering for his wife Deepika is couple goals. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi wows fans with a flawless performance at the closing ceremony - SEE PICS

Image: Ranveer Singh / Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Ranveer posted some stories. In the first one, we can see Ranveer felt proud and joyful as a husband. He wrote how he is bursting with pride as an actor and her better half that Deepika Padukone has unveiled the glorious trophy of the FIFA World Cup Finals 2022. He also showed the complete view of the packed stadium in Qatar. Ranveer also called Deepika his baby. Ranveer's sweetest caption read, "Bursting with pride. @deepikapadukone that's my baby."

Image: Ranveer Singh / Instagram

In the second story, Ranveer was fangirling over his wife, Deepika Padukone. Ranveer felt just excited and exuberant as well. His caption told their fans to check his wife out. He also shared how blessed he feels to see her shining brightly on the world's biggest stage tonight. Ranveer's caption read, "@deepikapadukone Just check her out. Sparkling on the world's biggest stage."

Image: Ranveer Singh / Instagram

In the next Instagram story, Ranveer revealed how Deepika is his trophy. He also added that with the world cup trophy, there is his trophy. Ranveer said, "Worldcup ki trophy ke saath meri trophy."

Image: Ranveer Singh / Instagram