Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON

Best known for his nuanced acting in the Emmy-winning series Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the leading role of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, credited for being the father of the atomic bomb.

Ever since the Cillian Murphy starrer film has gotten announced, Oppenheimer has become one of the eagerly anticipated films of 2023. The film, has been directed by the Oscar-award-winning director Christopher Nolan. It is an atomic bomb thriller film that goes into multiple layers of the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan has given us some ground-breaking films like Inception and Tenet.

An exciting fact about the cast is that, this time, director Christopher Nolan has teamed up with some of the finest stars for this atomic bomb and sci-fi thriller biopic film. The makers have released the full-length trailer of Oppenheimer today. The trailer starts with the introduction of Robert J Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose intelligence always had an upper-hand, compared to his flaws as a person. Oppenheimer, is asked to help in the Second World War. That time he suggests creating a nuclear weapon in total secrecy.

The trailer is incomplete without the chilling and haunting background score, playing in the background as Oppenheimer supervises the creation and conceptualization of the nuclear atomic bomb. This promo only amplifies the tension which is building every minute. Towards the end of the trailer, we see that the final countdown for the detonation of the bomb hits zero. Then the mention of 'We all know what happened there' is teased. The trailer gives nothing away yet makes audiences and fans crave for more.

Apart from Murphy, the film has an ensemble star cast of Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr, and several others. Interestingly, not many might know, it is the third-time collaboration between the dynamic actor and director duo of Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan. Previously, this iconic duo have worked together in Dunkirk and Inception.

The highly-awaited trailer for Oppenheimer is out now. You can also watch it here.

Cillian Murphy starrer eagerly anticipated atomic bomb sci-fi thriller Oppenheimer releases globally by July 21, 2023, in theatres.