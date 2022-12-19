FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi wows fans with a flawless performance at the closing ceremony - SEE PICS
Best known for her hit songs like Dilbar, O Saaki Saaki, Kusu Kusu, Dirty Little Secret, Pepeta, and so on, Nora Fatehi's flawless performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony is just unmissable.
Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram
The FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar this time, was a starry affair. While, many B-town stars turned up in huge numbers to watch the finale. The main highlight of the world cup was when we saw global bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi captivated die-hard fans and audiences with her electrifying performance at the opening.
Now, even at the closing ceremony, Nora's powerful performance at the official FIFA anthem, Light The Sky, will always be remembered as she stole the limelight from other Bollywood stars present at the ceremony.
Nora Fatehi, is loved as the Bollywood industry's dancing sensation. The actress, singer, and self-taught dancer has added many new milestones to her illustrious career. Today, Nora Fatehi is one of the biggest names in the industry. She is a name that needs no further introduction.
Nora Fatehi has slowly climbed her way, to the top with her determination and hard work. It was a monumental moment in her career to represent the Bollywood industry as a performer and become the first Indian star to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022, both the opening and closing ceremony.
Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram
Nora Fatehi posted four pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, Nora is posing with poise and elan. She is looking sideways. Nora gives an enticing view of her attire of the day. Her entire outfit is visible. Nonetheless, she has upped the fashion game on Instagram.
Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram
In the second picture, Nora is looking elsewhere. She is standing and posing by keeping her hands on her waist. She is flaunting her dress and curves. Her makeup and long tresses are bang-on in this picture.
Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram
In the third one, Nora gives the best view of her side-profile. Her sparkling black outfit is only enhancing her look and beauty manifolds.
Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram
In the last picture, Nora is looking ahead. Nora's hand is on her chin, and it seems somewhat like a thinking pose of the star. Nora performed on the official FIFA Anthem, Light The Sky. Not many might know, Nora Fatehi is the only B-town star to perform at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.
