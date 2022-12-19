FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi wows fans with a flawless performance at the closing ceremony - SEE PICS

Best known for her hit songs like Dilbar, O Saaki Saaki, Kusu Kusu, Dirty Little Secret, Pepeta, and so on, Nora Fatehi's flawless performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony is just unmissable.

Image: Nora Fatehi / Instagram

The FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar this time, was a starry affair. While, many B-town stars turned up in huge numbers to watch the finale. The main highlight of the world cup was when we saw global bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi captivated die-hard fans and audiences with her electrifying performance at the opening.

Now, even at the closing ceremony, Nora's powerful performance at the official FIFA anthem, Light The Sky, will always be remembered as she stole the limelight from other Bollywood stars present at the ceremony.

Nora Fatehi, is loved as the Bollywood industry's dancing sensation. The actress, singer, and self-taught dancer has added many new milestones to her illustrious career. Today, Nora Fatehi is one of the biggest names in the industry. She is a name that needs no further introduction.

Nora Fatehi has slowly climbed her way, to the top with her determination and hard work. It was a monumental moment in her career to represent the Bollywood industry as a performer and become the first Indian star to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022, both the opening and closing ceremony.