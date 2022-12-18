Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Catch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in one of the most poised & graceful avatars for his upcoming thriller Haddi

    Best-loved and considered one of the finest stars in the Bollywood industry, The Manto star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to wow audiences by essaying the most intense character of a transgender woman in his upcoming action-thriller drama film, Haddi.

    Bollywood’s most versatile actor Nawazuddin has time and again surprised us with his roles throughout his film career. But, with his upcoming film HADDI, he has tapped into a completely new character, something audiences and fans have never expected or seen him donning. 

    This character is a stark contrast compared to all the previous nuanced characters he has essayed so far, be it in Bollywood films or OTT series. Today, taking to his social media, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a glimpse of himself in the poised and graceful avatar we have seen yet. While several stills from the film have gotten shared on social media. Interestingly, for the very first time, we see him all elegant and at his finest. In the caption, he wrote “गिरफ़्तार तेरी आँखो में हुवे जा रहे हैं हम, जीना नहीं है फिर भी जिये जा रहे हैं हम।”.

    Never have we seen Nawazuddin play the role of transgender. As soon as the makers dropped the pictures from the movie, the images took netizens, by surprise and shook the digital world. 

    Zee Studios’ ‘Haddi’ has been a subject of heated conversation ever since the makers released the first asset of the film featuring the actor as a transgender woman. Given the drastic transformation. It was only natural that eyebrows got raised with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s look and the entire process of him not just looking the part but embracing the character.

    Haddi will release in 2023. For those unaware, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given some of the best performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, The Lunchbox, Raees, Haraamkhor, Sacred Games, Manto, Kahaani, and so on. His upcoming films include Tiku Weds Sheru with Avneet Kaur. Avneet Kaur marks her big debut in Bollywood with this Netflix film produced by Manikarnika Films. Followed by Jogira Sa Ra Ra alongside Neha Sharma, Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar, and Noorani Chehra with Nupur Sanon. 

