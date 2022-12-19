Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christmas 2022: 3 Indian delicacies to make your celebrations yummier

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Given the variety of Indian culture, options are plenty. Here are three of the most lip-smacking and delectable delicacies from various regions of the nation. These delicacies can definitely make your Christmas 2022 holidays more fulfilling, yummier, and scrumptious.

    Image: Getty Images

    Christmas is one of the most magical and dreamy festivals. Apart from the excitement of gifts, a big part of the Christmas celebration is incomplete without the food. The massive dining tables filled with heavenly-smelling platters of aromatic meat curries, loaves of bread, stews, the famous plum cake, pies, and wine. 

    While food is a factor that unites everyone in celebrating the festival. It is true that the Christmas menu changes in different places in India. Given how diverse and unique our Indian culture is, there’s no shortage of options.

    ALSO READ: Is Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' copied from Allu Arjun's song? Here's what netizens have to say

    Here is a list of three mouth-watering dishes (except cakes) from different parts of India.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Kulkuls:

    Kulkuls are also known as Kidiyos (worm). They look like a worm after it is rolled over, in a specific form or a comb. It is a famous and traditional Goan Christmas feast. These snacks are shaped into small curls and are deep-fried. The result is a crispy, flaky and addicting dish that will make you crave more.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Nga Atoiba Thongba:

    Christmas feast is an extravagant and lavish festival in North East India. In Manipur, apart from the traditional chicken curry, which is a staple and favorite amongst the North-Eastern population, is prevalently found in North-Eastern India. 

    Interestingly, here people also prepare Nga Atoiba Thongba. It is a mashed fish curry made from the Basa fish. The dish also contains potatoes and pears. The dish is enjoyed by North-Eastern people the best way with a mix of smoked fish, steamed rice and mashed vegetables.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Duck Moilee:

    Duck Moilee is a traditional dish that bursts with flavor. This tender and juicy dish, is made with duck meat. This traditional Mangalorean Christmas delicacy is incomplete without a serving of rice, foogias, bread and salad. 

    In Maharashtra, the Anglo-Indian community makes this recipe with bottle masala. This recipe is also famous in certain places in Mangalore.

    ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi Final 2022: Abhishek Bachchan hugs Aishwarya, Aaradhya after his team wins - SEE PICS

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Scorpio here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Superb year for Scorpio, good year for business

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Libra here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Challenging year for Libra, be careful monetary wise

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 19 to December 25

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 19 to December 25

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for December 19 to December 25 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 19 to December 25

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Here are the records Lionel Messi broke en route to Argentina historic 3rd title-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Here are the records Lionel Messi broke en route to Argentina's historic 3rd title

    Christmas 2022: 3 all-time iconic cocktails to celebrate Xmas joy with family and friends vma

    Christmas 2022: 3 all-time iconic cocktails to celebrate Xmas joy with family and friends

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Scorpio here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Superb year for Scorpio, good year for business

    2023 Zodiac Prediction Libra here is how the new year will be gcw

    2023 Zodiac Prediction: Challenging year for Libra, be careful monetary wise

    football 'I'm not retiring': Argentina's hero Messi wants to keep playing as World Cup 2022 champion; fans jubilant meme fest snt

    'I'm not retiring': Argentina's hero Messi wants to keep playing as World Cup 2022 champion; fans jubilant

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon