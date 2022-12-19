Christmas 2022: 3 Indian delicacies to make your celebrations yummier

Given the variety of Indian culture, options are plenty. Here are three of the most lip-smacking and delectable delicacies from various regions of the nation. These delicacies can definitely make your Christmas 2022 holidays more fulfilling, yummier, and scrumptious.

Christmas is one of the most magical and dreamy festivals. Apart from the excitement of gifts, a big part of the Christmas celebration is incomplete without the food. The massive dining tables filled with heavenly-smelling platters of aromatic meat curries, loaves of bread, stews, the famous plum cake, pies, and wine. While food is a factor that unites everyone in celebrating the festival. It is true that the Christmas menu changes in different places in India. Given how diverse and unique our Indian culture is, there’s no shortage of options. ALSO READ: Is Ranveer Singh's 'Current Laga Re' copied from Allu Arjun's song? Here's what netizens have to say Here is a list of three mouth-watering dishes (except cakes) from different parts of India.

1. Kulkuls: Kulkuls are also known as Kidiyos (worm). They look like a worm after it is rolled over, in a specific form or a comb. It is a famous and traditional Goan Christmas feast. These snacks are shaped into small curls and are deep-fried. The result is a crispy, flaky and addicting dish that will make you crave more.

2. Nga Atoiba Thongba: Christmas feast is an extravagant and lavish festival in North East India. In Manipur, apart from the traditional chicken curry, which is a staple and favorite amongst the North-Eastern population, is prevalently found in North-Eastern India. Interestingly, here people also prepare Nga Atoiba Thongba. It is a mashed fish curry made from the Basa fish. The dish also contains potatoes and pears. The dish is enjoyed by North-Eastern people the best way with a mix of smoked fish, steamed rice and mashed vegetables.

