    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    First Published Feb 3, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    Since the start of his career, Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, has been linked with several popular faces. Take a look.

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Since the last few days, we have been reading stories of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad all over the internet after they were spotted holding hands outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai.

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Soon many speculations and gossip started spreading about Hrithik's latest love interest. This is not the first time Hrithik Roshan's name has been linked with some actress. In the past, he was grabbed headlines for the same. Let us look into some of his past link-ups.

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Saba Azad: Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend into Indie music. Later on, they stayed in touch. Saba did a few Bollywood films like Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and recently featured in Feels like Ishq, a web series.
     

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Kareena Kapoor: Both did popular movies like Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Mujhse Dosti Karoge. It was reported that they developed feelings for each other during the shoot. However, Kareena’s family intervened and asked her to stay away from Hrithik. Not just that, it was reported that Hrithik’s mother Pinky also asked him to maintain his distance from Bebo.

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Katrina Kaif: In 2014, their film was released Bang Bang, where people loved Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's sizzling chemistry. During that time, Katrina Kaif's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was just over, and she was in Manali for shooting with Hrithik. In a TV interview, Kangana hinted about Katrina and Hrithik's affair. Not just that, Salman Khan also have some hint on the same on Karan Johar's show. 

    When host Karan asked Salman for the advice he would give Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan said, Have fun! The host then asked his advice for Katrina; Khan actor said, “Make sure he doesn’t have fun!” and when it came to the turn for advising Hrithik Roshan, Salman said, “You stay out of this.”

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Kangana Ranaut: Both the actors worked in Kites and Krrish 3; since then, there have been many reports of allegedly being in a relationship during the film's shooting. While these reports remained unconfirmed, Kangana opened a can of worms when she called Hrithik as her silly-ex in an interview. Later, she claimed that Hrithik was dating her and even promised to marry. However, the Hrithik rubbished all her claims and called all a lie. It didn't stop here, a series of defaming, calling names and what not happened after.
     

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Barbara Mori: Hollywood actress Barbara and Hrithik Roshan shared sizzling chemistry, and their camaraderie in the 2010 film Kites grabbed headlines. At the time, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, and it is said the news with Barbara had created a problem in their marriage. However, Sussanne denied all the news.
     

    Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Shweta Bachchan: Many rumours were there that Hrithik's childhood friend Shweta Bachchan came to his support when he was going through separating from Sussanne Khan. Shweta had reportedly shifted entirely from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family during that time. According to the Telegraph's report, it was stated that it was Shweta over whom Hrithik distanced himself from Kangana.
     

