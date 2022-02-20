  • Facebook
    Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani's divorce; when Aditi Rao Hydari was called the reason

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Long back during Wazir's shooting, there were many rumours that Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari were dating, but was it true? Read this

    Farhan Akhtar and his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar got married yesterday, February 19, in front of their family and friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala. 
     

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were slated to hold a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday, February 21, for their friends and associates in Bollywood. Farhan donned a black tuxedo, and Shibani wore a red-and-cream wedding outfit. They read out vows they had written each other. Also Read: Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

    This is Farhan Akhtar's second marriage after divorce from Adhuna. Farhan and Adhuna were married for fifteen long years before parting ways got married in 2000 after dating each other for three years. They parted ways in 2017. 
     

    The duo had made an official announcement about how their divorce was mutual and amicable. They have two daughters, Akira and Shakya, the ex-couple often reunited for their daughters' birthdays. 
     

    There were many rumours and reports that actress Aditi Rao Hydari was the reason behind Farhan Akhtar's divorce. During the Bollywood film, Wazir shooting Farhan and Aditi were seen together. Many reports claimed that they were dating. Also Read: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Later, Aditi Rao Hydari talked about rumours and rubbished that, "It's part of our job...Some days, I am irritated for five minutes, and then we all laugh and get on with our work. I actually find it entertaining." 
     

    Talking about Adhuna Bhabani, she is a popular hairstylist owns salons and hairstyling institutions in India. Adhuna and her brother Osh Bhabani trained people in hairstyling across various salons in the UK.

