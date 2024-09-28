IIFA Awards 2024: Dates, venue, key details of the 3-day Indian cinema celebration

The IIFA awards will begin on September 27 and conclude on September 29. IIFA Utsavam, which honors the four South Indian cinema industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will kick off the event on Friday, the first day.

Today, September 29, marks the start of the 24th International Indian Film Academy Awards, or IIFA Awards. Along with famous filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will kick start the three-day event as its host.

IIFA 2024 Date

The IIFA awards will begin on September 27 and conclude on September 29. IIFA Utsavam, which honors the four South Indian cinema industries of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will kick off the event on Friday, the first day. After that, on September 28, Day 2, there will be the IIFA Awards night. September 29th, the last day of the three-day celebrations, will see the IIFA Rocks event, which honors the music of the Indian film industry.

IIFA 2024 Venue

For the third consecutive year, the renowned Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will host the IIFA Awards. Talking about his co-hosting gig at the IIFA 2024 Shah Rukh Khan said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe, and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing,” reported india.com.

The Jawan actor added, “I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his excitement for the 24th edition of the IIFA. He said, “For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA’s advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.” In the meantime, Shahid Kapoor is also going to perform at the IIFA Awards in 2024, lighting up the stage along with several other celebrities.

Where to watch IIFA 2024

Live broadcasts of the IIFA Awards 2024 will be available on Colors TV, STAR Plus, and Sony TV. Aside from this, ZEE5 will stream the awards event.

