Lifestyle

Health risks of prolonged sitting: What you need to know

Do you spend long hours sitting in front of a computer or laptop? Prolonged sitting can lead to various health problems. 

Image credits: Getty

Weight gain

Sitting for long periods increases weight. It also increases the risk of developing metabolic syndrome. 

Image credits: Getty

Depression

The more time you sit, the more likely you are to develop mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. 

Image credits: Getty

Diabetes

Prolonged sitting increases the risk of diabetes. 

Image credits: Getty

Heart disease

Sitting for long periods of time can increase your risk of heart disease. 

Image credits: Getty

Varicose veins

Varicose veins are swollen and enlarged veins that cause slight swelling of the skin. 

Image credits: Getty

Drink plenty of water

Those who forget to drink enough water during work should pay attention. It is essential to stay hydrated. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One