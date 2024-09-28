Health risks of prolonged sitting: What you need to know

Lifestyle
Do you spend long hours sitting in front of a computer or laptop? Prolonged sitting can lead to various health problems.
Sitting for long periods increases weight. It also increases the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.
The more time you sit, the more likely you are to develop mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.
Prolonged sitting increases the risk of diabetes.
Sitting for long periods of time can increase your risk of heart disease.
Varicose veins are swollen and enlarged veins that cause slight swelling of the skin.
Those who forget to drink enough water during work should pay attention. It is essential to stay hydrated.