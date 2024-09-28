Lifestyle

Mix THESE three oil for thick and strong hair


 

Image credits: Getty

Good Hair Oil

Following basic hair care tips and applying good oil to the hair can promote hair growth.
 

Image credits: Getty

Mix These in Coconut Oil

Adding a few more ingredients to normal coconut oil and applying it to the head makes the hair grow thick.
 

Image credits: social media

Tip for Long Hair

200ml coconut oil, 100ml olive oil, 50ml almond oil, 30ml castor oil is enough

Image credits: Getty

These Should Also Be Mixed

To soften your hair, you can use hibiscus leaves or flowers. In addition to this, 30ml of gooseberry juice and 20 neem leaves are required.
 

Image credits: pinterest

Apply Regularly

Now put everything in a pan and boil the oil. After ten minutes, store it in a bottle. Regular application of this oil will definitely double the growth of your hair. 

Image credits: Lexica
