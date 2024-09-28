Mix THESE three oil for thick and strong hair

Lifestyle
Following basic hair care tips and applying good oil to the hair can promote hair growth.
Adding a few more ingredients to normal coconut oil and applying it to the head makes the hair grow thick.
200ml coconut oil, 100ml olive oil, 50ml almond oil, 30ml castor oil is enough
To soften your hair, you can use hibiscus leaves or flowers. In addition to this, 30ml of gooseberry juice and 20 neem leaves are required.
Now put everything in a pan and boil the oil. After ten minutes, store it in a bottle. Regular application of this oil will definitely double the growth of your hair.