Exclusive: Nikki Tamboli on skincare, fashion, trolls and online criticism

Nikki Tamboli rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss 14, India's most famous reality programme hosted by Salman Khan. Asianet Newsable got candid with the diva to find out about her fitness secret, daily routine, online trolling and more (By Richa Barua)

Nikki Tamboli is a popular and well-known social media influencer in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame after appearing in several television shows, films, and music videos. Aside from her acting abilities, Nikki is praised by fans for her impeccable fashion sense, and she has a sizable fan base on her social media accounts thanks to her stunning photos.



Nikki Tamboli, fashion queen, has always been one step ahead regarding stunning, stylish choices! Nikki has not been hesitant to experiment with her clothing, from ornate ethnic outfits to eye-catching bold modern ensembles, and her style archives are the ones to look out for. In a candid chat with the actress, she opened up about the secret behind her perfect curvy body and flawless skin.



Fitness secret and daily routine-"I consider fitness an inseparable part of my lifestyle. Staying fit for me is like oxygen, a necessity. It gives me peace. For a healthy body functioning, one needs to take a proper balanced diet and eat homemade healthy food. Keeping junk food away is a major step in being healthy," Nikki Tamboli said.



Skincare care routine AM and PM, the actress believe in moisturizing, which we know is a must for healthy skin. "Moisturizing is a big step in my skincare routine, both mornings and nights. I always apply lip balm and use sunscreen before leaving the house," the actress mentioned.



Do social media trolls affect Nikki Tamboli? To which she said, "Trolls exist for everyone. You can be however perfect you want to be, but people will still talk about you. People troll successful people, rich people, poor people, and accomplished people too. I choose to ignore such people and trolls; if you have the time to sit and criticize a person that much; that must only mean that you're not doing anything great in your life. As for comparison, i feel the comparison should be between you and yourself from the past. Your own accomplishments should be compared so that you can succeed in life and become better each day."

Talking about her future projects, Nikki said, "I have tons of things in the pipeline and can't wait to share it with everyone. Let the right time come, and be patient is all I can say now."



We all know Urfi Javed's fashion style grabs headlines every day, to which Nikki Tamboli expresses her views, saying, "I am no one to give an opinion or say something about anyone. However, about Urfi’s clothing, I feel everyone is entitled to look like they want and dress however they feel like. Her style is an expression of her identity, and it takes courage"



Talking about Bigg Boss 16, which is nearly ending, Nikki who was in Bigg Boss 14 says she feels Priyanka Choudhary can win the show this year. And added, "I have no favourites as I feel all are doing their best. I wish them all a good luck and may the best contestant win."

