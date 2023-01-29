Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Adil? Netizens asked Rakhi Sawant as she cried terribly on losing her mother

    Rakhi Sawant breaks down in misery while exiting the hospital with her mother Jaya Bheda's mortal remains. Netizens are asking where is her husband Aadil at this time. They also slammed her husband for the same.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    It is a period of heavy remorse and sadness for renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant. The reality star's mother, Jaya Bheda, has passed away late yesterday (January 28) night after a prolonged battle with endometrial cancer. 

    Rakhi shared a video of the sad and painful news on her social media handle wherein her mother is lying on the hospital bed while she is sitting down on the floor, crying and praying to the Almighty to lessen her mother sufferings. However, she received some ire and wrath for the same from some of the netizens. Now, a video of her exiting the hospital with her late mother's mortal remains has been circulating and going viral, where she is crying inconsolably.

    One of the netizens stated, "Adil kaha hai?," while another user said, "Esi situation m bhi itna time tha ispe ki itna makeup karle....had h bhai." One of the users said, "Where the hell is Adil, usko pass hona chahye rakhi kay." Another user added, "Where is his husband in this crucial time? Why does he not here with her?," Earlier, the video from the hospital posted by Rakhi was also inappropriate to many netizens. In her caption, Rakhi Sawant had written, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya. Or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nhi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nhi raha,ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab Mai kya karu…kaha jauuuu. I miss you Aai."

    Many B-town celebs and TV industry stars have also consoled the actress on this loss. Jackie Shroff wrote, "I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother, their soul will always be with us." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata wrote, "May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace." Gangubai Kathiawadi fame bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari adds, "Om Shanti." Sambhavna Seth said, "She is always there with you Rakhi … May God give you strength.. OM Shanti." TV star Nisha Rawal said, "My dear Rakhi, my heart reaches out to you! I have seen Aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile. Seeing her this way broke my heart. I shall be praying for her peaceful journey. May God give you strength."

