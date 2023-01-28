Exclusive: Tanishaa Mukerji talks about social media trolls, freezing her eggs, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more

Tanishaa Mukerji is very popular on social media, sharing her fitness routine and much more. Also, last year, she decided to freeze her eggs at 39; in a candid chat with Asianet Newsable, she opened up about her life-read on

Last year, Tanishaa Mukerji grabbed headlines when the actress revealed that she froze her eggs at 39. She also claimed that when she was 33, she wanted to freeze her eggs, but her doctor counselled her against it. After undergoing the treatment, the actress believes it is a personal choice and that it is 'OK' for women not to have children.

When we asked Tanishaa about her decision to freeze her eggs, she said, "I froze my eggs a few years ago because, at that time, it felt right and my philosophy is that life is short. Life is too short to wait for something to happen to you and if you do want to have children in the future, this is a good way to go about it."

Talking about her fitness and daily routine to maintain her physical and mental well-being, she said, "I make it a point to workout for at least an hour daily. Including yoga, jogging, cardio, intense strength training and cycling in equal proportions."

She reveals her skincare secret: "My skincare and grooming regime is all about moisturising and applying tons of sunblock. And I believe if you do not keep it simple, you will not do it every day. I trust in using right products for personal care. I do go for regular facials and I also resort to various Do It Yourself (DIY) remedies for the skin at home."

She also mentioned that there is no one in particular for her fashion inspiration. "Life is my fashion inspiration. Cos I dress how I want to feel," the actress added.

During the chat, we also discussed about celebs facing social media trolling and criticism, to which she said, "Giving a dead ear is the best. They do it to get a reaction from you, and if you don't, well, then it's their loss."

So, is social media blessing or a curse? The Tango Charlie actress replied, "It can depend on how you use it. Like everything else, it has it's good and bad points and knowing what to do with social media is important."

Tanishaa, the younger sister of Kajol, also mentioned her bond with the actress and her husband, Ajay Devgn; she said we are very close and have a fantastic bonding.

So, who is Tanishaa's ideal person to date to which the actress said, "I guess someone mature enough and someone who understands me. I feel there's no ideal person, and all relationships need time and work." However, she mentioned that her ideal person to date would be Tom cruise, "but yes, I don't think there is any such ideal person, and all relationships need work."

Lastly, we asked Tanishaa about the Boycott Bollywood trend which is the most talked about topic these days. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently published a statement in response to the Boycott Bollywood trend, pleading with the government for assistance.

On this Tanishaa shared her thought by saying, "Boycott Bollywood is a sad trend because people do not realise that the film industry is not all about an actor it is about a mix of people, like writers, technicians and many more. It is really unfortunate because it is the bread and butter and earning of a lot of people working in this industry that don't earn as the actors do. And I hope and am glad we get rid of this sad trend."

Tanishaa made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh, where she co-starred alongside Karan Nath. She is well renowned for her work in Uday Chopra's Neal N Nikki, as well as the films Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao, Sarkar, and Tango Charlie.

Tanisha was the first runner-up on the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She was also a finalist on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016. She most recently appeared in the 2021 film Code Name Abdul.