    Drishyam 2 LEAKED: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Drishyam 2 out on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites: Drishyam 2 has been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of Ajay Devgn's film is also available.

    We do not advise anybody who has not seen Drishyam 1 to watch Drishyam 2. In all genuineness, it is a continuation. Screenshots from the 2015 movie Drishyam's opening titles that pan over the 70mm make it clear. As frightening rumours from the past surround Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, we soon get a glimpse inside their relatively OK new existence. 
     

    People never forget drama, and that is what the movie shows. With the help of his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), and daughters Anju and Anu (Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav), Vijay and the Salgaonkar family are seeking to move past their past and begin a new life. Little do they realise, though, that they are a long way from
     

    Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and Overseas Censor Board Member, took to Twitter and shared his Drishyam 2 review with followers. He described Drishyam 2 as a "clever and spectacular" suspense drama in which Ajay Devgn has taken centre stage. He rated the film a three-and-a-half star rating out of five. He wrote, "First Review #Drishyam2 ! It is a smart and impressive suspense drama with the shocking climax and riveting performances being its USP. @ajaydevgn Stole the show all the way."
     

    Ajay Devgn's portrayal in Drishyam 2 will undoubtedly be one of its standout moments, even though we can't validate his claim to be a film critic. Generally speaking, the movie is a suitable sequel and delivers a paisa-vasool experience because of the acting, the narrative, and the thunderous conclusion. Also Read: Drishyam 2: Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei Koscheev while posing for cameras

    Unfortunately, the film is out on some nauseous Torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz just after a few hours of the film's release in theatres. The movie is also avabalaval for downloads in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD. However, some fake links are circulating the internet disguised as the full movie, which contain viruses and other malware. This is why we suggest our readers not download the film from any source they come across online. If you don’t want to watch Drishyam 2 in theatres, you can wait for it to arrive on the OTT platform.  Also Read: Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Is Ajay Devgn's film HIT or FLOP?

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

