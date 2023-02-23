Disha Patani super SEXY bikini photos: Actress' latest mirror selfie shows her stretch marks

Disha Patani has received wow for her recent mirror picture, in which she wears an animal-print bikini and flaunts her stretch marks. Take a peek at some of her sexiest bikini moments.

Disha Patani's recent mirror selfie is causing quite a stir on social media. The sultry diva is wearing an animal-print bikini. Fans like her not just for her curves but also for proudly displaying her stretch marks.

Disha Patani's fans complimented her for posting a 'unfiltered' mirror selfie displaying her stretch marks. A few hours ago, Disha shared a photo of herself in a patterned bikini on Instagram. The actress also showed a glimpse of her bathroom.

When she snapped the shot in a restroom, Disha looked at her phone. She didn't provide a caption for her post. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully."

"Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal," read a comment. "I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!" commented another person. "Disha is a gorgeous lady, who agrees with this statement??" said another fan.

The star frequently posts photos on Instagram, offering followers a window into her life. She just posted a photo with martial artist, actor, and Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan.

Disha Patani shared a photo of herself and Jackie smiling while posing for the camera. She attached a pink heart to the photograph.

Kung Fu Yoga is a Chinese action comedy film that was released in theatres worldwide in 2017. It later became Jackie Chan's highest-grossing picture in China. The film also starred Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in addition to Disha.

Disha is getting ready to work on a project with Suriya. The film, directed by Siruthai Siva and provisionally named Suriya 42, is billed as a 3D periodic drama. Also Read: Akshay Kumar creates new Guinness World Record title with 184 selfies in 3 minutes

