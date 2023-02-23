Is Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway a real story? Learn about the actual incident

'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' is about a woman who fights against a nation to reclaim her children. Many have been wondering whether 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' is based on a true story since the film's announcement. Here's the truth



Rani Mukerji is one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. Whenever she appears on the big screen, she ensures that her great performance leaves an impression on the audience. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, she will be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The trailer for Rani's latest film was released earlier today, and it has left netizens quite impressed. Ashima Chibber directs the picture.



Rani, who plays Debika, is shown in the teaser living a happy life in Norway with her husband and their two children. Things worsen once the Norwegian government takes Debika's children away from her. The government feels Debika and her husband cannot care for their children and hence takes custody of them.



Rani fights against all obstacles to reclaim her children in the emotional roller coaster trip. According to the trailer, Rani is expected to leave everyone in tears with her powerful performance.



Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway real story?

According to reports, the film is based on an accurate tale of a woman who struggled against the nation to get her children back. The story is allegedly about Sagarika Bhattacharya, a woman who fought to reclaim her children from the Norwegian Child Welfare Services.

The real story about Sagarika Bhattacharya and Anurup:

It is based on a well-known event that occurred in May 2011 with Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple who had relocated to Norway with their two young children, Aishwarya (then 1) and Abhigyan (3). CWS forced the parents to deposit their children in foster care with the condition that they not visit them until they reached the age of 18.

The family claimed that the event occurred due to cultural apathy, noting the method they used to feed their children, which Norway's Child Protection Agency had characterised as force-feeding. Custody battles ensued, with the Indian government being involved.



The Indian government stopped meddling with the detention after the conditions changed. In November 2012, Sagarika underwent a psychiatric assessment and was found to be competent in raising her children. At that moment, Bhattacharya could bring her children back on her own.



About Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Cast and Crew:

Rani Mukherjee is set to represent Sagarika's long quest to reclaim her children ten years after all began. Besides Rani the film also features Bengali stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta as lead characters. Also Read: Akshay Kumar creates new Guinness World Record title with 184 selfies in 3 minutes

