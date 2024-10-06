Did you know THIS woman tried to stop Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Here's why!

In 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married for love. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. However, their marriage generated complications for others who opposed the union.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among Bollywood's most recognised and beloved couples. Their relationship allows them to attain important romantic ambitions, and their friendship has strengthened with each passing day.

However, Aishwarya and Abhishek drew a lot of attention due to the continuing divorce allegations. The rumours began after the two came separately for Anant Ambani's wedding. According to rumours, Aishwarya has separated herself from her in-laws.

Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Nanda was also on the list of those who opposed the wedding. It has been stated that Shweta did not want Aishwarya to be her sister-in-law. Abhishek and actress Karisma Kapoor got engaged in 2002, and their engagement was the top story in entertainment news.

The couple was all prepared to marry, but their engagement ended owing to family concerns. After then, Aishwarya joined Abhishek's life. According to Womensera, Shweta never accepted Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage. She was unhappy with her brother's connection with Aishwarya from the start. Shweta wanted Karisma to be her bhabhi, not Aishwarya.

Shweta was fond of Karisma. Shweta had an incredible relationship with Karisma. It is believed that Amitabh Bachchan chose to end Abhishek and Karisma's engagement, and Shweta rebelled against her father.

She even went to great lengths to persuade her father and mother, Jaya Bachchan, not to call the engagement off. However, the two filed accusations against Karisma's mother, Babita, resulting in the termination of their engagement.

