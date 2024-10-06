Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know THIS woman tried to stop Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Here's why!

    In 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married for love. They have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. However, their marriage generated complications for others who opposed the union. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among Bollywood's most recognised and beloved couples. Their relationship allows them to attain important romantic ambitions, and their friendship has strengthened with each passing day.

    article_image2

    However, Aishwarya and Abhishek drew a lot of attention due to the continuing divorce allegations. The rumours began after the two came separately for Anant Ambani's wedding. According to rumours, Aishwarya has separated herself from her in-laws.

    article_image3

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a love marriage in 2007. The two have a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. However, their marriage caused problems for certain others, who opposed the match. 

    article_image4

    Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Nanda was also on the list of those who opposed the wedding. It has been stated that Shweta did not want Aishwarya to be her sister-in-law. Abhishek and actress Karisma Kapoor got engaged in 2002, and their engagement was the top story in entertainment news. 

    article_image5

    The couple was all prepared to marry, but their engagement ended owing to family concerns. After then, Aishwarya joined Abhishek's life. According to Womensera, Shweta never accepted Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage. She was unhappy with her brother's connection with Aishwarya from the start. Shweta wanted Karisma to be her bhabhi, not Aishwarya. 

    article_image6

    Shweta was fond of Karisma. Shweta had an incredible relationship with Karisma. It is believed that Amitabh Bachchan chose to end Abhishek and Karisma's engagement, and Shweta rebelled against her father.

    article_image7

    She even went to great lengths to persuade her father and mother, Jaya Bachchan, not to call the engagement off. However, the two filed accusations against Karisma's mother, Babita, resulting in the termination of their engagement. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud RBA

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

    Karan Johar's latest snap raises concern, fans call him 'too thin and sick' [PHOTO] NTI

    Karan Johar’s latest snap raises concern, fans call him ‘too thin and sick’ [PHOTO]

    I wll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab RBA

    'I'll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Bigg Boss 18 Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan popular reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan's popular reality show—Read details

    Recent Stories

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match

    Inside Bigg Boss 18 house: Cave-like kitchen, Turkish bath and other surprises; SEE photos

    Inside Bigg Boss 18 house: Cave-like kitchen, Turkish bath and other surprises; SEE photos

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family AJR

    Bhopal SHOCKER! Woman freed after 16 years of being held hostage by husband's family

    Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood? NTI

    Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood?

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud RBA

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon