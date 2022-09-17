Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Jacqueline Fernandez's costars Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar warn actress of Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Bollywood stars Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar had warn Jacqueline Fernandez about the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, but yet she continued meeting him and also planned to marry him 

    Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan were made aware of Jacqueline Fernandez's plans to wed con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who described himself as a "businessman and politician." Although it is said that love can lead you anywhere, Jacqueline Fernandez does not appear to benefit from it.

    Nothing appears to be going right for the Bollywood actress, who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Fernandez has been enduring it all while maintaining a brave face, from getting caught up in a whirlwind of police interrogation and investigation for her link with con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Rs 200 Crore extortion case to her personal life being public!

    Nevertheless, according to the most recent reports, Jacqueline Fernandez told Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan about her engagement to Sukesh, who identified himself as a "businessman and politician." But they cautioned the actress to stay away from him. A senior police officer was cited in the media as saying, "Her co-stars urged her to be aware of Sukesh yet she continued meeting him and receiving expensive presents like automobiles and purebred dogs."
     

    According to Ravindra Yadav, head of the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, Sukesh even gave the actor's manager Prashant a Ducati bike to win her over. The bicycle has been taken. However, Jacqueline Fernandez chose to overlook conman Sukesh’s criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him, the Enforcement Directorate stated in its charge sheet. 
     

    The Enforcement Directorate has said in its charge sheet that Jacqueline Fernandez continued to engage in financial transactions with the con artist Sukesh despite her knowledge of his criminal background. Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

    In addition, the ED asserted that the connection had financial benefits for Jacquline's friends, family, and herself. The officials also stated that the allure of money made it such that the person she conversed with did not care about their criminal background. Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

