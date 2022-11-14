(Video) Did Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirhua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) secretly get married? Know the truth
Amrapali Dubey-Nirahua Marriage: Video and images of Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua have gone viral on the internet, which sparked wedding rumours. In the video, we can see both Bhojpuri celebrities can be seen seated in the wedding gazebo.
Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are often dominated on social media. Their songs and dance videos are loved by their fans.
Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey, who have received praise from their fans, have might be got married secretly. A video is going viral on social media in which Nirhua and Amrapali are seen sitting in the wedding pavilion. (Video)
Some pictures and videos are going viral where Nirahua and Amrapali sit in the mandap, wearing bride and groom outfits. As soon the photos were out, many said that the duo got secretly married.
In the video, Amrapali Dubey is wearing a yellow saree with a red chunri covered with heavy jewellery and make-up. On the other hand, Nirahua is seen in red sherwani and badge colour turban.
Some fans needed clarification and asked if they had gotten married; however, there is no news about the same, and these pictures are untrue.
By the way, both Amrapali and Nirahua were seen having fun in the video. Let us clarify here that Amrapali and Nirhua have not married. Rather both of them are shooting for a film.