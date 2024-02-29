Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting first child: Actor reveals why he wants 'baby girl'

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    On February 29, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Ahead of the news, an old interview of Ranveer Singh is going viral where is heard saying that he wants a daughter just like Deepika.

    article_image1

    Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

    Deepika Padukone has officially confirmed that she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child. On Thursday, February 29, the actress announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her first child in September.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer and Deepika have often expressed a desire to have children. In fact, a few years back, Ranveer stated that he wished to have a baby girl like Deepika.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set)," Ranveer said on The Big Picture.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    He added, “Main shortlist bana raha hoon names ke. Aap mind nahi karenge to mai le lu aapse, Shauryaveer Singh? (I am shortlisting names. Would you mind if I take ‘Shauryaveer Singh’ from you)?"
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranveer and Deepika have been married for nearly five years, and their pregnancy whispers have been making news for quite some time now. According to a recent The Week story, Deepika is preparing to become a mother.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A source cited by the publication claimed, “The actor is said to be in her second trimester." Many celebs shower love on Deepika and Ranveer after the announcement of the arrival of their first baby.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She presently has multiple projects in the works. She will share the screen alongside Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from that, she will be working on the Hindi version of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will soon star alongside Kiara Advani in the highly anticipated Don 3.

