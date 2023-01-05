Deepika Padukone Astro, Tarot predictions: When actress will have baby, also about her health, career and more

It is the global icon Deepika Padukone's birthday today. The prominent and most loved icon has achieved loads of love and accolades all across the globe. On her birthday, a look at her astrology predictions related to films, personal life, health, career, and more.

Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

Some of the best performances by Deepika Padukone include Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, 83, Gehraiyaan. As the actress turned 37 today, we look at when the Bajirao Mastani star might have a baby with hubby Ranveer Singh, updates on her health, and much more. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone HOT Pictures: A glance at the global diva's most sizzling pics so far

Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

Celebrity astrologer shares that Pathaan might be a huge hit: Renowned celeb astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji in his quote with a leading entertainment publication, has said, "2023 is going to be a fruitful year for Deepika Padukone. Especially with regards to her profession. I feel Pathaan will be a huge hit. It will bring more opportunities for the actors in the future. The film might be emotionally impactful, with Shah Rukh Khan's performance cementing his reputation as the King Khan he is known for. Deepika Padukone is expected to have a successful year in 2023 thanks to this film."

Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

Deepika's favorable stars explained: Renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji in his quote with a leading entertainment publication has explained the diva's favorable stars. He said, "According to Deepika Padukone's horoscope, she is currently experiencing a Saturn Mahadasha with Mercury planet Anatardasha. It is an astrological event that signifies success and an increase in status. It is an event that can bring increased wealth, recognition, professional activity, and more interest in work, with long-term benefits. He also said that her charity work would impress fans and the world. He said, Also, there will be instances in 2023 and years to come where Deepika might easily impress her fans through her philanthropical nature, helping the people who are less fortunate than her."

Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

Deepika's health issues this time: Renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji in his quote with a leading entertainment publication has explained the diva's health issues this year. He said, "Despite looking like wonderful year in terms of profession and career. Deepika Padukone's Moon is not looking that strong as of now. It can be a matter of concern for her health. However, nothing major, can be seen occurring on the health front for Deepika. Thus, it is, advised that Deepika should take breaks in between her projects and hectic schedules to stay fit and healthy. Though, having Ranveer Singh as a caring and loving husband will continue to serve as a blessing for Deepika while dealing with professional or health issues respectively."

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to embrace parenthood soon: Tarot card expert Aditya Nair in his quote with a leading entertainment publication has explained the diva's planning to embrace parenthood sooner. He said, "I think the countdown has begun this year itself. According to the cards, 2023-24 year-end, we can hear the good news."

