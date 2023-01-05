Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone HOT Pictures: A glance at the global diva's most sizzling pics so far

    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    On the occasion of the global Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone's birthday today, we look at the icon's hot and desirable pictures that have elevated the level of global fashion on Instagram.

    Image: Cocktail and Race 2 movie still / Youtube

    The global Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone turns 37 today. Deepika Padukone today is a big name in the Bollywood film industry. She is the world's finest and most prominent star who represents our industry across the globe. 

    The Padmaavat actress has been ruling on hearts of fans since 2006 and has never looked back. On the occasion of her birthday today, let us glance at her hottest pictures that have raised the heat on social media.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 47-year-old diva's SEXY pictures you should not MISS

    Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

    Deepika is wearing a red colored gown. The gown shows off her toned back and body as well. She has done some eye makeup but went for a deep red lip shade with a diamond neckpiece to enhance her outfit look. Definitely, the diva has served a dose of hotness with this look.

    Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

    Here she is wearing a sky blue colored shirt with a bling-type forest green colored short skirt. The shirt's buttons are open. The shirt displays Deepika's cleavage to fans. The skirt is short, giving netizens a view of her toned legs. Definitely, she knows how to elevate the fashion game with her oomph factor.

    Image: Cocktail movie song / Youtube

    In one of the most loved movies, Cocktail, Deepika Padukone is wearing an orange-colored bikini set in the song Tumhi Ho Bandhu. She lies down on the sand and is totally serving hot looks to audiences and fans.

    Image: Cocktail movie song / Youtube

    In another still from the same iconic song, Deepika Padukone with highlighted hair as Veronica, is serving alluring looks as she rocks the grey one-shoulder top with a black bikini inside and a white multi-colored extremely short skirt with it.

    Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

    Deepika dressed up in an orange-colored woolen gown outfit. The outfit has a thigh-high slit which gives a view of her toned legs. She is flaunting her bare back in the picture. Deepika is flaunting her cleavage as well. Now this one screams hot and desirable at the same time.

    Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

    Deepika Padukone serves hotness to fans in this look. She elevates style trends on Instagram in a black strapless evening gown. The gown has a plunging neckline and gives netizens a perfect view of her cleavage. This outfit is definitely a mix between hotness and sexy looks on the social media palette.

    Image: Race 2 movie still / Youtube

    In this still, from Race 2, Deepika Padukone is seen sitting on the lounger chair in a mint green colored bikini set. Her hairs are in a bun hairdo with black sunglasses on her eyes. It is definitely one of her hottest avatars in films.

    Deepika Padukone

    In this still of the Besharam Rang song from the Pathaan movie, Deepika Padukone elevates the hotness quotient dressed in a yellow and shimmery green bikini set. 

    Deepika Padukone

    In this still, from the same foot-tapping party number Besharam Rang of the Pathaan movie, Deepika Padukone is elevating the oomph factor dressed in a mauve purple shimmery bikini bralette and a shimmery green and purple colored short skirt.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his bond with Thalapathy Vijay; showers love on Rajnikanth

