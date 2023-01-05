Deepika Padukone Birthday 2023: A glance at the net-worth of the global Bollywood icon

Marking the diva's 37th birthday today, we glance at the net worth of the Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone and much more.

Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

It is the global icon Deepika Padukone's birthday today. The prominent and most loved icon has achieved loads of love and accolades all across the globe. Some of the best performances by Deepika Padukone include Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail, Race 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, 83, Gehraiyaan. ALSO READ: 'Maine kaunse Manyavar ke lehenge pehenne hai': Ashneer Grover on being offered Virat Anushka in package As the actress turns 37 today, we look at her net worth in 2023.

Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

As of January 2023, Deepika Padukone's net worth is approximately $50 million (378 crores). She is the busiest and highest-paid superstar in the Bollywood film industry, having several nuanced performances and hit films to her credits within her illustrious career as an actor. The turning point in her career was the 2012 film Cocktail, where her multi-layered performance as Veronica got hailed and applauded by critics and audiences. From that point onwards in her career, the diva has never looked back.

Image: Besharam Rang Song / Youtube

Deepika Padukone established her own production house named KA Productions in 2018. Her movie Chhapaak (2020), was produced under her own production banner. Deepika Padukone lives in an apartment in Beaumonde Towers, Prabhadevi. The luxurious apartment costs 16 crores and is co-owned by her father, Prakash Padukone. She purchased this property back in 2010.

Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

Besides, Deepika recently bought a bungalow in Alibaugh with her husband, Ranveer Singh. This lavish and avant-garde bungalow is worth a whopping 22 crores. Bollywood star and her husband, Ranveer Singh has a house in Worli worth Rs 22 Crores. He also has another flat in Goregaon in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone owns several luxury cars. She owns Audi Q7 worth 80 lakhs, followed by Audi A8 L worth 1.58 crores. She also has a Mini Cooper convertible worth 39.44 lakhs and a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth 1.86 crores. Deepika Padukone also brought a luxurious house in Mumbai in 2013, whose market value is Rs 6 crores.

Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram

Deepika Padukone charges 12 to 16 Crores per movie along with the commission on the film. It means that her total salary can go up to 20 Crores per movie. She was paid 14 Crores for starring in 83 back in 2021. Her movie remuneration is 15 Crores for the movie Pathan releasing on January 25, 2023, opposite Shahrukh Khan. When she was paid 10 Crores for starring in Piku opposite Amitabh Bachchan, she became the highest-paid heroine in India. Deepika Padukone’s Worli apartment costs Rs 25 crores.

Image: Deepika Padukone / Instagram