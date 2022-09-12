Brahmastra: Manali to Bulgaria to London and many more places where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film was shot

As Bollywood’s much-anticipated Brahmastra premiered last weekend, we take you to some breathtaking locales and moments where Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film were shot.



Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, a highly awaited Bollywood film that was made over more than 11 years and with an estimated expenditure of INR 410 crore, was finally released in theatres last weekend. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appear in Ayan Mukerji's mythological drama for the first time together.



The audience praises this picture, one of India's most costly and graphically creative films ever made. We take you to the stunning locations and areas where Brahmastra was filmed as soon as it opens in theatres.



Bulgaria, Europe

The first Brahmastra movie was filmed in the picturesque Balkan nation of Bulgaria in February and March 2018. Large chunks of the movie were shot against the breathtaking Bulgarian mountains. Boyana Church and Vrana Palace are well-known landmarks in Sofia, the country's capital. Seeing many of the city's modern museums, galleries, parks, and old churches is worthwhile.

London, England

The team left Bulgaria after completing filming to begin more major movie sequences in England. If you ever want to visit, you must include Big Ben, London Bridge, Westminster Abbey, and the London Eye on your travel bucket list.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Many stunning locations in Edinburgh served as the backdrop for a sizable movie section. The capital of Scotland is home to fascinating castles, lovely gardens, and a wealth of untouched natural beauty.

New York, USA

NYC is famous for its magnificent skyline. Your list of New York attractions must include the Empire State Building, Times Square, and the Statue of Liberty.

Varanasi, India

One of the oldest cities in the world and the centre of serenity and spiritual advice for travellers is Varanasi, which is located in Uttar Pradesh. The Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort, adjacent to Varanasi, were used as the locations during a 20-day schedule for the film. The city's winding lanes and ghats were extensively used for filming Kesariya, the most well-known song from the film. Also Read: Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt makes a hat-trick in 2022

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram