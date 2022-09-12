Brahmastra box office collection: Alia Bhatt makes a hat-trick in 2022; here's her some biggest openers

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra's two-day international gross, which stands at 160 Crore, was also announced in a post by director Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram account. With this, Alia Bhatt has proved she is one of the biggest female stars in Bollywood.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As per the Indian box office report, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, increased by 15% on its second day of release (Saturday) (Box Office India). The Hindi version of Brahmastra reportedly made roughly 35.50 crores on the second day.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The sum for the first two days is now 66.50 crore. Brahmastra's first day (Friday) box office haul in Hindi was around 31 crore and 4.5 crores in other Indian languages. According to Box Office India, the all-India day one total of 35.75 crore makes it the greatest opening day ever for a non-holiday original Hindi film.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The film's two-day international gross, which stands at 160 Crore, was also announced in a post by director Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram account. He shared the article and said, "Box Office for Brahmastra 2-Days In our world, love is the greatest Brahmastra. We appreciate all of our viewers for bringing this weekend's movies to life with love and light!" a heart emoji follows.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Besides Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiwadi performed well at the box office, giving Alia Bhatt a hat-trick this year while Ranbir Kapoor urgently needed success. The largest opening for Alia was Brahmastra, which brought in Rs. 32 crore on day one.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is among the year's biggest successes. On its first day, the Hindi version of the movie brought in Rs. 20.07 crore. Despite playing a little part in the movie, Alia's performance as the actress left everyone in awe.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of Alia's most enduring roles was as the character Safeena. Gully Boy, which made Rs. 19.40 crore on day 1, is Alia's fourth-biggest opening. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Although Shaandaar was a failure, Alia ranked it as her sixth-best opening. On its opening day, the movie starred Shahid Kapoor in the major role, bringing in Rs. 13.10 crore. Also Read: Bhojpuri VIRAL video alert: Monalisa, Pawan Singh's SEXY dance song, is a must WATCH

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The box office performance of Kalank was underwhelming. However, the movie had a strong box office debut. Its first-day revenue of Rs. 21.60 crore makes it Alia's second-biggest debut. Also Read: Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui

