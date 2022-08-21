BOLD & SEXY pictures alert: Disha Patani's latest sultry photoshoot is not to be missed

Disha Patani made us drool in a short yellow dress and a white laced bra as she teased us with her sexy photoshoot on Instagram.

Disha Patani, the queen of Bollywood, has raised the temperature by releasing yet another series of sensual images. The actress is an active social media user who frequently updates her followers on her fashion sense.



Disha has received positive feedback from many social media users for her new movie Ek Villian Returns. Disha took to Instagram to post a few images of herself dressed in a gorgeous beige bodycon dress.



Disha wore a crisscross cut-out dress with a plunging neckline and sleeves. Her hair was free and flowing, and she emphasised her eyes with bold make-up. She appeared brave and aggressive in the images as she posed for the camera.



Disha looks stunning in the photographs, wearing a glittering silver skirt with a thigh-high slit and a lime green full-sleeve shirt highlighting her toned figure.

This isn't the first time the Radhe actress has made us gasp. The actress is capable of making any stylish statement. She had previously posted a series of images on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has made a reputation in Bollywood with films such as Malang, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2. She was most recently seen with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian Returns.



In her upcoming films, she will be featured in the action thriller Yodha. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is set to be released on November 11, this year.



As she posed for the photos, Disha wore her hair open in lovely wavy curls with a side split. To compliment her outfit, the actress wore little makeup.

