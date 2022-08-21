Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD & SEXY pictures alert: Disha Patani's latest sultry photoshoot is not to be missed

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    Disha Patani made us drool in a short yellow dress and a white laced bra as she teased us with her sexy photoshoot on Instagram.

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Disha Patani, the queen of Bollywood, has raised the temperature by releasing yet another series of sensual images. The actress is an active social media user who frequently updates her followers on her fashion sense. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Disha has received positive feedback from many social media users for her new movie Ek Villian Returns. Disha took to Instagram to post a few images of herself dressed in a gorgeous beige bodycon dress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Disha wore a crisscross cut-out dress with a plunging neckline and sleeves. Her hair was free and flowing, and she emphasised her eyes with bold make-up. She appeared brave and aggressive in the images as she posed for the camera.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Disha looks stunning in the photographs, wearing a glittering silver skirt with a thigh-high slit and a lime green full-sleeve shirt highlighting her toned figure.

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    This isn't the first time the Radhe actress has made us gasp. The actress is capable of making any stylish statement. She had previously posted a series of images on her Instagram account. 

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Meanwhile, Disha Patani has made a reputation in Bollywood with films such as Malang, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Baaghi 2. She was most recently seen with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian Returns. 
     

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    In her upcoming films, she will be featured in the action thriller Yodha. The film, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is set to be released on November 11, this year.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    As she posed for the photos, Disha wore her hair open in lovely wavy curls with a side split. To compliment her outfit, the actress wore little makeup. Also Read: HOT Pictures: Natasa Stankovic flaunts in BIKINI, Hardik Pandya goes shirtless in Greece vacay

    Photo Courtesy: Disha Patani's Instagram

    Disha upped the temperature on Instagram in style, wearing nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick. Also Read: 6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why RBA

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds snt

    How does Lee Joon-gi feel about 'Duranga', Indian adaptation of 'Flower of Evil'? Korean star responds

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics RBA

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Recent Stories

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why RBA

    Filmfare Awards: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut to sue publication; here's why

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot firm witnesses sales jump in India gcw

    Apple Watch Series 7 bags top spot, firm witnesses sales jump in India

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala s most valuable profitable investment advice ever gcw

    Anand Mahindra shares Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s ‘most valuable, profitable investment advice ever’

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera RBA

    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya snt

    Islamic State's mouthpiece 'Voice of Khorasan' glorifies operative from Kerala who died fighting in Libya

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon