    6 SEXY pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's BOLD outfit; her sideboob caught on camera

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor looks great in fashionable gym clothing and a white salwar suit. So, without further ado, let's look at the occasions Janhvi walked out in daring sideboob-baring clothes and drew everyone's attention.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor, a member of Bollywood's new generation, has been setting fashion trends. She is well-versed in fashion.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her unique style is beautiful, sensual, hot, and perky. Over the last few months, we have seen Janhvi in bold outfits and walking confidently in daring sideboob-baring clothes, drawing everyone's attention.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor stole the stage as she arrived on the red carpet in her bold ensemble. Janhvi revealed to the Film Companion that being mindful of her clothes all the time is stressful, especially when she gets papped outside the gym. However, she noted that what worries her is being photographed in a manner that may appear obscene.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I just want to look comfortable and not care if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don’t care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don’t think that any girl steps out to look vulgar," Janhvi said.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the interview, Janhvi also stated that, even though she dresses comfortably, some regard her fashion choices as disgusting. However, the actress said that being labelled vulgar worries her and that trolls influence her. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi said, "Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me. It’s a small price to pay."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor donned this sexy gown at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. She looked stunning and pulled everyone's attention as she posed for the shutterbugs. Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor took a dip into the ocean in this bold monokini. She wore a silver bikini and a shiny blue wrap-around. Janhvi wrote in her caption that the post was ‘pre-committed’ and assured fans that it was shot before the lockdown. "Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong," she wrote.  Also Read: HOT Pictures: Natasa Stankovic flaunts in BIKINI, Hardik Pandya goes shirtless in Greece vacay

