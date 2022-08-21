HOT Pictures: Natasa Stankovic flaunts in BIKINI, Hardik Pandya goes shirtless in Greece vacay

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared pictures on Instagram with his wife Natasa Stankovic, where he is seen flaunting his ripped physique

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are one of India's most popular celebrity couples. The pair never misses an opportunity to display their love for one another through lovely images on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Pandya, the Indian all-rounder, has also gone for the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, and he uploaded some photos of his family's holiday in Greece before leaving.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Hardik came to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of himself and his wife Natasa Stankovic during their trip, in which both of them look stunning.

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    While Hardik wore black shorts and flaunted his honed body, Natasa turned up the heat with a gorgeous cut-out monokini. As we continue to scroll, we come across more adorable photos of the lovebirds.

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Hardik captioned the photos with a nice letter for his ladylove. "Appreciation post for my love," he wrote. Natasa dropped a comment: “Miss you."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Soon after the photos were shared on the photo-sharing site, a slew of the couple's supporters joined in to offer their support in the comments area.

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    One of the fans wrote, “This is soo cute,you guys are goalss✨✨,” another fan wrote, “Youuu guys ❤️.”
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Several admirers left heart and fire emojis in response to their photos. The celebrity pair frequently gives each other relationship ambitions by posting adorable social media images.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Natasa posted some sweet photos with Hardik whilst on a romantic holiday in Greece. The photo shows her spending quality time with her husband and children.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Natasa captioned a photo of herself in the water with Hardik Pandya, "Grateful for you." Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns, and Lupt, to mention a few. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    She also appeared in Swara Bhasker's online series Flesh and the dancing reality programme Nach Baliye 9, in which she collaborated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, a competitor in the past season of Bigg Boss 14. Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Photo Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram

    Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya expect their first child, Agastya, in 2020. Also Read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Wedding: Here is the celebrity guest list and more

