BOLD and SEXY pictures, video: Esha Gupta flaunts her curvy figure in bikini at a beach vacay

Esha Gupta's HOT photos and videos always succeed in igniting the internet. She released a video of herself wearing a white two-piece this time.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta occasionally floods her Instagram with ultra-glam and sensual photos. Here are 10 stunning photographs of the Aashram 3 beauty in various black costumes, ranging from exquisite dresses to sensual bikinis.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta, the actress, has again set the internet on fire with her steamy photographs and videos. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress rushed to Instagram and posted a stunning bikini video, nearly throwing her admirers into a frenzy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In one of her Instagram images, the Aashram 3 actress raised the temperature by appearing sultry in a beige thong bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta's recent Instagram image shows the star flaunting her toned form in a bikini that has the temperature rising.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta is one of the most well-known actresses in the Hindi cinema business. She is frequently in the spotlight because of her stunning and daring appearance since she frequently shares cleavage-revealing photos on her social media sites.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The photo of Esha Gupta in a beige bikini has gone popular on the internet. Esha is seen exposing a lot of her cleavage, which her followers find appealing.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This is not the first time Esha Gupta has been spotted in this avatar; the actress frequently uploads stunning photographs of herself in bikini.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film 'Jannat 2,' starring Emraan Hashmi. Also Read: Tamil star Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number'

Photo Courtesy: Instagram