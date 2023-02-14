Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine’s Day special: Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan

    During an Ask SRK on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gave his wife, Gauri Khan on Valentine's Day.
     

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is known as the "King of Romance" in Bollywood. While he has been in a lot of romantic drama films, did you know that his real-life love tale with Gauri Khan is also pretty cinematic? That's correct! Their romance had its ups and downs, just like any other love tale, but they made it work.

    Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991 and have been together for nearly three decades! Shah Rukh Khan, who was most recently seen in Pathaan, recently conducted an Ask SRK session on Twitter, during which he revealed what he gave Gauri Khan for their first Valentine's Day together.

    Today, SRK took to his Twitter and announced that he would answer a few fan questions. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!” he wrote. One fan was curious to know about SRK’s first gift for Valentine’s Day to his wife Gauri Khan. “What was your first gift for Valentines day to Gauri Mam? @iamsrk #AskSRK.”

    Shah Rukh replied that it had been over 34 years and that he had gifted her a pair of pink plastic earrings! “If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…” wrote Shah Rukh. Meanwhile, keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, another fan asked, “What gift do you want from your loved ones ( fans) on Valentine's Day? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan won hearts, as he replied, “You have already given it to me…so much love for #Pathaan.”

    Shah Rukh Khan’s work front
    Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He'll be seen next in Atlee's Jawan, with Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. In addition, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

