Tamil star Suriya's new look creates waves on Twitter; fans hail 'Age is just number'

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Siruthai Siva. Recently, photos of the actor clad in a white kurta are going viral on social media.

Suriya recently made headlines after a clip of him doing push-ups at a gym went viral on social media. Now, the actor is at it again. Recent pictures of the actor clad in a crisp white shirt surfaced on the internet and are doing the rounds. The actor's new look caught everyone's attention. Reports revealed this look is for his upcoming film with noted filmmaker Siruthai Siva. The period fantasy film is tentatively titled Suriya 42.

For the past few hours, Suriya has been trending on Twitter. New pictures of the actor clad in a crisp white shirt with a new hairdo have shaken the internet and taken social media by storm. It is true that Suriya is bulking up and getting into the skin of his character for his role in Siruthai Siva's Suriya 42.

Soon after the photos stormed the internet, Suriya's fans have shared them. They hailed the star by adding that age is just a number.

"Happy Valentine's Day @Suriya_offl. Thalaivaa. The word Love is nothing. But my love for you is a never-ending story. It feels right to tell you on this day. My only inspiration. I'm always proud to be your fan Annave @Suriya_offl #Suriya #Suriya42," said a fan. "Being Suriya Sivakumar is not easy ! Expectations keep rising. But this man managed to pull and outscore each of it," a fan added. "Age Is Just A Number," said a fan. "Charming," said another fan.

The nuanced and renowned South industry superstar Suriya's upcoming release is the much-awaited historical period actioner-drama film tentatively titled as Suriya 42. The film also stars Disha Patani alongside him in the lead role. Currently, the updates are in for the film shooting schedule are in full force at present.

The Suriya 42 shooting schedule is happening at Thiruvallur district and is a night shoot. The film marks Disha Patani big debut in Tollywood. It will be a pan-Indian film. The EVP film city shoot schedule will commence after this one gets completed. The periodic action and war sequences featuring Suriya, would be shot by makers and cast in the month of March 2023. The film looks like a mighty valiant saga. Suriya 42 can be a festival release sometime in 2023. The film will hit the theatres in ten languages, including the Indian regional languages.

