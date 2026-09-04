Sun Pictures has officially announced the release date for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'. The sequel to the 2023 blockbuster will hit theatres on October 15, 2026. Nelson Dilipkumar returns to direct, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

After months of wait and several reports about its release, Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’ finally has a release date. The highly-awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer will arrive in theatres on October 15, 2026. The makers, Sun Pictures, announced the release date on X, putting an end to the earlier speculation that the film could release in September. Sharing the update, the production house wrote, “October 15th Alappara Kelappurom! #Jailer2.”

The release date falls during the Dussehra period, giving the film a festive window at the box office. There had also been reports that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial could face a delay due to reshoots.

Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander Return

Rajinikanth will return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel, with Nelson once again directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the music composer.

The first part, Jailer, released in 2023 and went on to become one of Rajinikanth’s biggest hits. The success of the film raised expectations for its sequel, which has been among the most awaited Tamil films. The makers have already started building interest around Jailer 2 with promotional material, including an announcement teaser and the song ‘Ala Bolelo’.

Expanded Cast for Jailer 2

The sequel also has an expanded cast. Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a cameo appearance, while SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others, are part of the film.

With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian and the original team back for the sequel, Jailer 2 is set for a theatrical release on October 15, 2026.