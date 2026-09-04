Newcomers Sivakumar Kasaram and Swetha Lakshman star in the new film `Sahaa`, with the tagline 'Life of Sanju'. Nishanth Doti directed the movie, and Teja Velpucherla produced it under the Sumaira Studios banner. The film also features Vrajna Pandya, Mahipal, Appaji, Bharathi, Meghna Sunil, Bombay Padma, and Konda Reddy.

It released on Friday, September 4. During promotions, the hero challenged the audience to abuse him if they disliked the film, while the heroine promised to shave her head at Ameerpet center. So, was their confidence justified? Let's find out in this review.