IIFA 2022: Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, stars arrive for ceremony

IIFA Rocks 2022 will be held on Friday while Saturday will witness the main awards night.

Image: IIFA Awards/Instagram

Stars from the Hindi film industry have started arriving in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 22nd edition of IIFA 2022 that will be held over the weekend. The awards ceremony, like each year, has been divided into two events -- IIFA Rocks 2022 and the main awards night, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, respectively. A hoard of celebrities has already reached Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island where the two events will be taking place. While Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana will be hosting the IIFA Rocks 2022 on Friday. As for the main event, Salman Khan will be hosting it along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan arrived in style in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards 2022, which is considered to be one of the biggest awards nights in the Hindi film industry. Also seen in the picture is his bodyguard Shera.

Sara Ali Khan looked bubbly as she arrived dressed in all pink. Sara is one of the actresses who will be performing during the IIFA Awards ceremony.

Ananya Panday was surrounded by her fans at the airport after she arrived in Abu Dhabi for the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards. It is for the first time since the pandemic that the awards ceremony is being hosted.

Previously, IIFA Awards were to be held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in the year 2020. The preparations had nearly been done for the awards ceremony but it had to be called off because of the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was seen getting selfies clicked with a fan.

Riteish Deshmukh, who will be co-hosting the main awards night, arrived in Abu Dhabi with his actor-wife Genelia D'Souza and their two sons. The Dekhmukh had cordinated their outfits for their airport look.

