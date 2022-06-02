Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPR on time could have saved singer KK's life, reveals doctor

    The last rites of singer KK, who died on Tuesday night, will be held shortly. Meanwhile, the doctor who conducted KK’s autopsy revealed that the singer could have been saved if he had been given CPR on time.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 2, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    Renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, could have been saved if someone would have timely administered CPR. The 53-year-old singer had several heart blockages, revealed the doctor who conducted the autopsy. KK was in Kolkata on Tuesday and had performed at a concert, hours before his death. 

    "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the doctor told PTI.

    ALSO READ: Here's a list of songs KK performed live in Kolkata; late singer gets gun salute airport (video)

    The doctor further said that when KK fell unconscious, if someone would have administered him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately, he would have been saved.

    (KK's mortal remains being carried to the cremation ground in Andheri, Mumbai on Thursday. Image: Asianet News)

    He also revealed that KK had prolonged cardiac problems which remained unaddressed. "The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent.”

    ALSO READ: Watch: KK performing 'Yaaron', hours before his death in Kolkata, will tear you up

    “During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest," the medical practitioner said.

    (Singer, and composer Salim Merchant was seen at KK's funeral in Mumbai on Thursday. Image: Asianet News)

    The doctor also said that it was excessive excitement that had stopped the blood flow for a few moments which resulted in an irregular heartbeat for a very short time. "As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved," he said.

    Furthermore, the doctor also revealed that KK was on antacids, as per the autopsy reports, which he may have consumed "probably considering some pain which he mistook as digestive problems".

    A senior officer of the Kolkata Police also revealed that KK’s wife, Jyothy, was aware of KK consuming antacids. "He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders," the officer said. Several strips of antacids were also recovered by the police from the hotel room where KK was staying.

    (Left to right: Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik. Image: Asianet News)

    The post-mortem examination, which went on for about an-hour-and-a-half, was videographed. Any foul play has been rejected in the PM report, suggesting that the singer died of a massive cardiac arrest after almost a three-hour performance.

    Meanwhile, KK’s body was brought from Kolkata to Mumbai on Wednesday evening. His body was kept at his Versova residence before it was taken for the last rites. The funeral will be held at the Versova crematorium in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood. Celebrities such as Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Alka Yagnik and others arrived for his last rites.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
