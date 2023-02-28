Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday ooze oomph factor at Jackky Bhagnani's bash

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and others stars of Bollywood attended the party hosted by Jackky Bhagnani for the renowned musician CKay.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The renowned celebs of Bollywood, including rumored love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, talented actress Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar, and many others attended the party hosted by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, on Monday night.

    The renowned producer hosted the party to celebrate the arrival of renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The Govinda Naam Mera fame Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar opted for a single-shoulder crop top, which she paired with high-waist black trousers. She completed her look with black heels, a striking make-up look, and a mini handbag.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapur, who posed for pictures with a lovely smile, looked his casual best in a blue and white striped shirt and a pair of distressed denim trousers. He completed his look with a thick beard look, and yellow sneakers.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday, who attended Jackky Bhagnani's party, looked stylish in a black crop top. She completed her look with a pair of grey flared denim trousers, dewy make-up, a tiny handbag, and minimal accessories.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this picture, Pednekar sisters Bhumi and Samiksha twinned in black and white outfits as they attended the party. Bhumi wore a single-shoulder crop top, which she paired with high-waist black trousers. Samiksha, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt with black laces, a pair of black wide-leg trousers, and matching heels.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this picture, the globally acclaimed Nigerian songwriter CKay posed with bollywood producer Jackky Bhagnani and Jackky's friend, looking all jolly and happy as they shared a striking pose for the paparazzi.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Nigerian songwriter and singer CKay is the voice behind the iconic hit song Love Nwantiti, a global chart-buster track. In this picture, CKay is really happy at the party as he poses for the dedicated Bollywood paps and photogs.

    ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari SEXY Pictures: Shweta Tiwari's daughter flaunts her cleavage in a BOLD purple top

