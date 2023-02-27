Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

The 'OG' bold and fearless Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia' in her recent tweets on Twitter, which have gone viral.

Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. But this time, Kangana has slammed the entire Bollywood film industry as a 'bhikhari film mafia' after seeing recent big flops like Selfiee and Shehzada that failed to create any magic at the box office.

Kangana expresses ire and wrath at the so-called bhikhari film mafia to justify her anger at the Bollywood film industry. She declared how the industry claimed her 'attitude' to be an 'arrogance' because she did not like and refused to perform at wedding functions, giggling unnecessarily, doing item numbers in films, and so on.

She elucidated it and wrote, "Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude ko mera arrogance kaha. Kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna. Item number karna. Shaadiyon pe nachna, Raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana, yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya. They declared me mad and tried to jail me."

Then she also adds, "Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain. Lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye. Maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai. Rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll. No one should blame me."

Finally, Kangana explaining why she cannot perform at wedding functions, added, "Please note my mother is not rich because of me. I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years. The film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from. And, why I can not do cheap stuff and dance at weddings like them."

Kangana Ranaut is working on a south film Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, she is also awaiting the release of The Emergency and Tejas as well.

