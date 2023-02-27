Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

    The 'OG' bold and fearless Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia' in her recent tweets on Twitter, which have gone viral.

    Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. But this time, Kangana has slammed the entire Bollywood film industry as a 'bhikhari film mafia' after seeing recent big flops like Selfiee and Shehzada that failed to create any magic at the box office.

    Kangana expresses ire and wrath at the so-called bhikhari film mafia to justify her anger at the Bollywood film industry. She declared how the industry claimed her 'attitude' to be an 'arrogance' because she did not like and refused to perform at wedding functions, giggling unnecessarily, doing item numbers in films, and so on.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    She elucidated it and wrote, "Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude ko mera arrogance kaha. Kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna. Item number karna. Shaadiyon pe nachna, Raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana, yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya. They declared me mad and tried to jail me."

    Then she also adds, "Is this attitude or integrity? Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain. Lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye. Maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai. Rakshashon ka safaya hoga heads will roll. No one should blame me."

    Finally, Kangana explaining why she cannot perform at wedding functions, added, "Please note my mother is not rich because of me. I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years. The film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from. And, why I can not do cheap stuff and dance at weddings like them."

    Kangana Ranaut is working on a south film Chandramukhi 2. Meanwhile, she is also awaiting the release of The Emergency and Tejas as well.

    ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein's wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say vma

    Was Paris Hilton a victim of Harvey Weinstein’s wrath? Here's what the socialite has to say

    Ye Maaya Chesave turns 13: Naga Chaitanya ignores ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he celebrates the day RBA

    Ye Maaya Chesave turns 13: Naga Chaitanya ignores ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he celebrates the day

    Malala Yousafzai turns executive producer; Nobel peace prize winner's movie is on transgender issues in Pakistan RBA

    Malala Yousafzai turns executive producer; Nobel prize winner's movie is on transgender issues in Pakistan

    Ranbir Kapoor is a burping specialist; actor talks about his daughter Raha and more RBA

    Ranbir Kapoor is a burping specialist; actor talks about his daughter Raha and more

    SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From Top Gun: Maverick to Everything Everywhere All at Once to Stranger Things win big RBA

    SAG Awards 2023 Winners List: From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Stranger Things' to 'The White Lotus' win big

    Recent Stories

    Video and Photos: 'Rashmika Mandanna is Urfi Javed 2.0', say fans, as they are not happy with actress' BOLD short dress

    Video and Photos: 'Rashmika Mandanna is Urfi Javed 2.0', say fans, as they are not happy with actress' dress

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia but AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's massive claim: 'CBI officers did not want to arrest Sisodia, but…'

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released - adt

    NEET PG 2023 postponement: Supreme Court to resume hearing shortly; admit card released

    NASA SpaceX Crew 6 launch scrubbed minutes before launch new date to be announced soon gcw

    NASA, SpaceX Crew-6 launch scrubbed minutes before launch; new date to be announced soon

    football That is why he is the best in the world - Lionel Messi fans ecstatic after PSG Paris Saint-Germain star scores 700th club goal-ayh

    'That's why he's the best in the world' - Lionel Messi fans ecstatic after PSG star scores 700th club goal

    Recent Videos

    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon