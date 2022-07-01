Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS video controversy: Watch singer's latest music video HERE

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    The song's lyrics were penned by Chhotan Chhaya. The video is directed by Tushar Keasrwani and produced by Aalekh Sharma.

    One of the well-known voices in Bhojpuri music, Shilpi Raj, has returned with a brand-new song. This time, Anku Upadhyay and Palak, who are both new actors, appear in her more modern song. Compared to other songs she has written, the song Shraap Laagi has done rather well. (Watch Music Video)
     

    Aalekh Sharma is funding the music video, which Tushar Keasrwani is directing. Ram Dhanush Productions is responsible for the song's production. Chhotan Chhaya penned the song's lyrics. The music video has received more than 600 comments and 522k views on YouTube thus far.
     

    The music video's central theme is a modern romance between a guy and a girl. The lover is seen in the video blasting her unfaithful partner. When the boy discovers that the girl is lying to him, he describes his love for her and their connection via music. Finally, everyone comes to a consensus, and the girl admits her error. 

    Many subscribers thought the concept was good. I admire everyone who was engaged in this seriously. This is the finest work I've ever seen on YouTube. Hats off to everyone, one user commented. I adore your movie. Another supporter remarked, "Anku, our elder brother. You are all really attractive. By listening to this song, we give a lot of love. a lot of love to the brother.
     

    On June 26, 2022, RDP Bhojpuri Records posted the song on its Bhojpuri Youtube channel. 522k people have viewed the song in the last 5 days. Also Read: July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Silvatia and Relia Re by Shilpi Raj are two of the year's biggest hits. These songs made it to YouTube's hot list. Shilpi is also composing her forthcoming tracks. When it comes to the appeal of Bhojpuri music, she competes with Khesari Lal Yadav. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

