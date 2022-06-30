July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

Here is a selection of movies and TV shows you may watch in July, including Rocketry, Thor, Shamshera, and Season 4 Volume 2 of Stranger Things.

While several Bollywood movies have struggled at the box office over the past couple of months, a lot is riding on the films scheduled for July. Due to the epidemic, there has been a slow but steady resurgence in theatre releases following an almost two-year dry spell. There are other films in development that have the potential to draw large audiences, including Chris Hemsworth's Thor, R Madhavan's Rocketry, and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. A number of projects are awaiting our screens in the OTT realm as well.

So, we've put together a list of all the movies and TV shows available to stream in July.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 (Netflix)

The second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 has been eagerly anticipated by fans after the first volume's nerve-wracking cliffhanger. The previous instalment, which was published in May, concluded with identifying 001 as Vecna, the season's primary antagonist, and how Eleven banished him to the "Upside Down." The second volume of the Netflix original series will debut on July 1 and features a cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect (Theatre)

A biography of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan, who was wrongfully convicted of espionage, is presented in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan. Madhavan will make his directorial debut with the movie in addition to playing the main role. Varghese Moolan Pictures, 27th Investments, and TriColour Films are the producers of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In India, the movie is being released by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies, and Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co. will handle worldwide distribution. The publication date is July 1.

Also Read: Netflix's SHE Season 2 entered the global top 10; trending at No 1 on Netflix India

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

James Reece (Chris Pratt), a US Marine who is mourning the loss of his fellow comrades and participates in a lethal operation, is introduced in The Terminal List. On July 1, Amazon Prime will launch a new series starring Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and others.

Rashtra Kavach: OM (Theatre)

Rashtra Kavach: OM will be Aditya Roy Kapur's first major motion picture appearance in a while. He'll be viewed as an action hero, and based on the posters, the actor looks a lot like Rambo. In addition to Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prakash Raj, the movie is directed by Kapil Verma. It will debut in theatres on July 1 and was produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Swara Bhasker receives death threat; here's what happened next

Thor: Love and Thunder (Theatre)

After Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the powerful Thor will return to cinemas. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, also known as Thor, is at his side this time. Together, the two Thors will battle Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU's first outing for the actor. On July 7, Thor 4 will be released.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha (Theatre)

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II, directed by Vidyut Jammwal, will hit theatres on July 8 after much expectation and waiting. Faruk Kabir, who also wrote and directed the previous movie in the story, is the writer and director of the movie, which is a sequel to the action thriller Khuda Haafiz from 2020. Produced under the umbrella of Panorama Studios by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha is distributed by Zee Studios and Cinergy.



Modern Love Hyderabad (Amazon Prime Video)

The long-awaited Modern Love Hyderabad teaser just debuted on Amazon Prime Video. After Modern Love Mumbai, launched earlier this year, this is the second local edition of the widely renowned Modern Love. Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Buhadhanam are among the skilled Telugu filmmakers behind Modern Love Hyderabad, which was inspired by the well-known New York Times column. Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh, and Komalee Prasad are among the cast members of the programme. Modern Love Hyderabad will be available on Amazon Prime Video from July 8.

Also Read: Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

Ranveer vs Wild (Netflix)

With Bear Grylls, Ranveer Singh is prepared to experience the outdoors. Ranveer Vs Wild, an interactive adventure series on Netflix, debuted its official teaser last week. On July 8, the Netflix original is scheduled to debut. Ranveer will make his OTT debut with this unique non-fiction programme.

Hit- The First Case (Theatre)

The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra movie's trailer, which debuted earlier, has the former in the role of a cop who battles criminals while coping with flashbacks and panic attacks. This suspenseful thriller centres on a police officer searching for a missing young woman. Dr. Sailesh Kolanu is the film's director, while Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore are its producers. On July 15, it will be released in theatres.

Shamshera (Theatre)

Shamshera, one of the biggest movies to be out in July, will include a confrontation between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Following its recent publication, the trailer received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and Ranbir's new look captured the attention of fans. Shamshera also features Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Saurabh Shukla in addition to Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt. Aditya Chopra is the movie's producer, while Karan Malhotra is the director. The movie will premiere on July 22, 2022.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

In the Netflix/AGBO thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard, Ryan Gosling plays The Gray Man while Chris Evans plays his psychotic foe. The script was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely and is based on Mark Greaney's novel The Gray Man. Star Dhanush makes his Hollywood debut with this movie as well. On July 22, it will be available on Netflix.

Vikrant Rona (Theatre)

Anup Bhandari's adventure mystery thriller Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline Fernandez. Key parts in the film are also played by Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The pan-world 3D movie, supported by Jack and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts label, will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Additionally, the movie will be released in other languages, such as Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc. On July 28, it will be shown on a huge screen.

Ek Villain Returns (Theatre)

The film's creators just released the character posters for Ek Villain Returns, and based on them, it appears the movie will be more dramatic than the sequel. The hot chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria and John Abraham and Disha Patani is captured in these new posters. Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aamna Sharif played prominent parts in the original film. The follow-up to Ek Villain, which was published in June 2014, is titled Ek Villain Returns. On July 29 of this year, the movie will open in theatres.

Shabaash Mithu (Theatre)

Taapsee Pannu will play Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, who just announced her retirement, in the next sports drama. The movie, which is being produced and directed by Viacom18 Studios, will hit theatres on July 15.



