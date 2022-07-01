Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan files petition to get his passport back

    Aryan Khan submitted a petition through his lawyers before the special NDPS court on Thursday in Mumbai. Based on this, the court has directed the NCB to file its reply in the matter and fixed July 13 as the date for hearing the case.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's Mumbai cruise ship drugs bust case, on Thursday filed a petition before a special NDPS court seeking his passport back.

    Based on Aryan Khan’s petition that was filed through his lawyer, the special NDPS court has directed the Narcotics Control Bureau to file a reply in the matter. At the same time, the court has decided to hear the matter further on July 13.

    Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in early October last year in a high-profile drugs case. Aryan was also sent to judicial custody. He stayed at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, the probe agency did not name Aryan Khan as an accused in the charge sheet that it filed before the court, recently in May.

    When Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, he had to submit his passport before the court as a part of one of the conditions, based on which his bail was granted.

    Narcotics Control Bureau had released Aryan Khan and five others due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". On Thursday, he through his lawyers filed a petition in the special court, seeking the return of the passport citing the charge sheet submitted by the NCB which does not name him as an accused.

    Meanwhile, there are reports that now that Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit, the star kid is palnning on returning to the United States of America where he would want to begin wrk on his debut film as a director. There are also reports that Aryan has already come in a contract with Netflix for his directorial project. However. there remains no confirmation on this from either Shah Rukh Khan's family, nor Netflix.

