Bhojpuri SEXY video: Priyanka Pandit, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD bedroom song “Chintu” is too hot to handle-WATCH

Priyanka Pandit sexy video: Pradeep Pandey and Priyanka Pandit's romantic bedroom in 'Chintu' from the movie 'Lela Sawad Raja' gives perfect couple goals; watch

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' and Priyanka Pandit, Bhojpuri industry star pair, never fail to wow their fans with their sizzling and steamy chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Their bedroom passion is wreaking havoc on social media once again, with the duo setting charmsukh goals in the video. Their enticing chemistry in Bhojpuri tunes has listeners going berserk. (WATCH VIDEO)



Pradeep Pandey and Priyanka Pandit ignited the flames hot for their admirers in the song. The video's hot chemistry has everyone's attention as Priyanka seduces Pradeep Pandey.

The pair is dancing to the song "Lela Swad Raja." Priyanka Pandit is spotted wearing a purple lehanga and looking stunning.



Fans are going crazy for Priyanka Pandit's western appearance in a black top, denim shorts, and a tiny skirt as she changes her outfits throughout the video.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song is from the film Bahu Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and has got over 14 million views. This video also has fans commenting on it. Speaking about Priyanka Pandit has become a social media sensation. Also Read: Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know

Photo Courtesy: YouTube