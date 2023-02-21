Ram Charan to Rihanna to Gauahar Khan - 7 celebs who are expecting their baby in 2023

From Ram Charan to Gauahar Khan to Rihanna to Neha Marda, here is a list of celebrities who are expecting their first child in 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Each year, many Bollywood celebs embark on a new chapter in their lives. We've seen that prominent stars welcomed their newborn kid in the previous year, 2022, and a few celebs declared their pregnancy with a child due in 2023. Fans are eager to see these actresses' newborn babies and shower them with love and blessings. We have compiled a list of popular celebs who will become parents soon.

Getty Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky:

Not only did RiRi slay it at her Super Bowl 2023 appearance (her first live performance in five years), but she also utilised the big spectacle to disclose some good news that she and A$AP are expecting baby number two together!

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar:

The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a lovely video on social media to announce their pregnancy. The texts on the video read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three." It further read, "Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah," Gauahar captioned the video. Gauahar Khan married to Zaid Darbar in 2019.

Getty Photos

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington:

In a February 2023 interview, the Game of Thrones pair confirmed they are expecting their second child. Kit appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the presenter inquired about their 2-year-old kid. "He's about to have the biggest shock of his life, "Kit said. "That is, he is about to have a brother or sister. I'm scared to death. You know how you feel like you're walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months with your first child? This time, the reality check is considerably brief, and you quickly become realistic."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim:

Dipika Kakar, Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simar Ka star, revealed her pregnancy in 2022 with a unique Instagram post. The actress and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, both donned white headgear with the words' mom-to-be' and 'dad-to-be' written on them. Dipika mentioned in her blog that he had a miscarriage last year and that she is now expecting a kid in 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan:

After a decade of marriage, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, are expecting their first child. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father and veteran superstar, announced the wonderful news to his admirers on social media. Chiranjeevi announced the news with a creative that said, "With Shri Hanuman Ji's blessings. Upsana and Ram Charan are expecting their first kid, which we are really excited about. Surekha, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni, with love and appreciation."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Neha Marda and Ayushman Agrawal:

After 10 years of marriage, Balika Vadhu star Neha Marda and her spouse Ayushman Agrawal revealed they would soon become parents. Neha shared a photo of herself and her husband from a recent pregnancy photo shoot to tell the happy news.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram