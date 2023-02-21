Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know

Rishab Shetty talked about Kantara 2 at a recent event in Bangalore. He also intimated that Rajinikanth might appear in the film. Read this

After the overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, Rishab Shetty declared the continuation of Kantara. The actor will return with Kantara, which he has said would be a prequel. The most recent news regarding the film is that Rishab Shetty has said that the genre of the sequel may be different. He also hinted at Rajinikanth's involvement in the sequel.

Rishab Shetty teased Kantara 2 while speaking about the success of Kantara at an event in Bengaluru, saying, We are studying for the screenplay. Preparatory work is now ongoing. He guaranteed that the prequel will be full of surprises for the audience. Even the genre of the film will be different."

Kantara 2 stars Rajinikanth?

Rishab Shetty was also questioned if Rajinikanth is in Kantara 2, to which he replied with a smile and remained silent. Since then, the fact that Rajinikanth is in the blockbuster picture has generated quite a stir. Nothing, however, has been confirmed. Rajinikanth lavished accolades on the film and Rishab Shetty upon its debut. The celebrity reviewed the film on Twitter. Subsequently, he met Rishab Shetty at his home in Chennai to discuss Kantara.

Rishab Shetty received Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rishab Shetty was honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in Mumbai on February 20. He was named 'Most Promising Actor'. After she won the prize, Kantara's actress sent a touching statement thanking everyone for their love and support. "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, the people of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar, and Legendary Bhagavan Sir," he said in a lengthy but heartfelt letter after receiving another award for Kantara.

About Kantara 2

Kantara 2 writing has already begun, according to the outstanding actor-director. He went on to say that what you've seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will be released next year. As I was filming Kantara, the thought struck me. It's because Kantara's history is more complex. We are now delving more into the specifics. It would be premature to divulge anything about the film while research is still ongoing."