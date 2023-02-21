Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know

    Rishab Shetty talked about Kantara 2 at a recent event in Bangalore. He also intimated that Rajinikanth might appear in the film. Read this 
     

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    After the overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, Rishab Shetty declared the continuation of Kantara. The actor will return with Kantara, which he has said would be a prequel. The most recent news regarding the film is that Rishab Shetty has said that the genre of the sequel may be different. He also hinted at Rajinikanth's involvement in the sequel.

    Rishab Shetty teased Kantara 2 while speaking about the success of Kantara at an event in Bengaluru, saying, We are studying for the screenplay. Preparatory work is now ongoing. He guaranteed that the prequel will be full of surprises for the audience. Even the genre of the film will be different."

    ALSO READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Kantara 2 stars Rajinikanth?
    Rishab Shetty was also questioned if Rajinikanth is in Kantara 2, to which he replied with a smile and remained silent. Since then, the fact that Rajinikanth is in the blockbuster picture has generated quite a stir. Nothing, however, has been confirmed. Rajinikanth lavished accolades on the film and Rishab Shetty upon its debut. The celebrity reviewed the film on Twitter. Subsequently, he met Rishab Shetty at his home in Chennai to discuss Kantara.

    Rishab Shetty received Dadasaheb Phalke Award
    Rishab Shetty was honoured at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in Mumbai on February 20. He was named 'Most Promising Actor'. After she won the prize, Kantara's actress sent a touching statement thanking everyone for their love and support. "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, the people of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar, and Legendary Bhagavan Sir," he said in a lengthy but heartfelt letter after receiving another award for Kantara.

    Also Read: Pictures: RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023

    About Kantara 2
    Kantara 2 writing has already begun, according to the outstanding actor-director. He went on to say that what you've seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will be released next year. As I was filming Kantara, the thought struck me. It's because Kantara's history is more complex. We are now delving more into the specifics. It would be premature to divulge anything about the film while research is still ongoing."

     

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer vma

    Sonu Nigam Attacked: MLA Phaterpekar's daughter officially apologizes to the singer

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details vma

    Rishab Shetty pens heartfelt note on winning Dadasaheb Phalke award for Most Promising Actor; know details

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge (Video)

    Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar, Honey Singh enjoy singing Selfiee's latest song; perform three-chairs challenge

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back' vma

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    Recent Stories

    football Revealed How Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule snt

    Revealed: How Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule

    The Brave Warriors of Coorg: A Salute to the Kodavas

    The Brave Warriors of Coorg: A Salute to the Kodavas

    Did you know Apple first generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction gcw

    Did you know Apple's first-generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction?

    football Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award snt

    Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon